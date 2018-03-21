NBA Wednesday news, rumors, scores, highlights: LeBron James and Dwight Howard make history
We have all the news, notes, scores and top plays from Wednesday in the NBA
Welcome to this NBA Wednesday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.
*Scroll down for the schedule (and, later, scores) for Wednesday's action.
LeBron's 17 assists part of historic night
LeBron James did something Wednesday that nobody had done before. He scored 35 points with 17 assists and zero turnovers. That's the most someone has scored and dished out in a game ever with no turnovers.
This is another accolade James can add to his already historic career. It's impressive that he's somehow continuing to improve as time goes on, but maybe passing is one of those skills that ages like wine. Full story
Howard has 32-point, 30-rebound night
Dwight Howard joined a list of all time great players on Wednesday when he finished the Hornets comeback win over the Nets with 32 points and 30 rebounds. He's the first player to have a 30-30 game since Kevin Love in 2010 and the first player to pull down 30 rebounds since Andrew Bynum in 2012.
This was one of those games that reminded everybody what kind of player Howard used to be -- an athletic force that could do close to anything. It also says how far he has fallen that a night like this feels so shocking. Full story
LeBron doesn't like play-in tourney idea
LeBron James is apparently a purist when it comes to making the playoffs. He wants teams that make the postseason with the best record from each conference. There's no need to take a simple concept and make it any more difficult than that.
So, of course, the NBA is considering making it more difficult than that. An idea has been floated around in the past of having a play-in tourney that will decide the last couple playoff seeds. James makes it clear he's no fan of that idea, calling it 'corny.' Full story
LeBron throws down monster slam
LeBron James gave the Raptors a taste of what they'll have to deal with if they meet in the playoffs. He drove in and threw down a sick slam.
Turner dunks with force
Myles Turner drove in and threw down a dunk with so much force that it felt like the entire state shook.
Raptors set franchise record
The Raptors scored 79 points in the first half, a franchise record for points in a half. The Cavaliers haven't exactly been known for their defense this season, but goodness gracious that's a lot of points.
Morris winner shouldn't have counted
Marcus Morris hit a huge winner Tuesday to give the Celtics a victory over the Thunder. It was a huge win for an injury-plagued team, but apparently it shouldn't have counted.
According to the NBA's Last Two Minute report, two violations occurred during the play that should have turned the ball back over to Oklahoma City. Don't tell the Thunder though, because that loss counts the same either way. Full story
Walker hits clutch go-ahead shot
Kemba Walker had a rough night against the Nets, but he stepped up when it mattered most. Walker hit a huge and-one bucket to give the Hornets a lead they wouldn't lose for the rest of the night.
Ginobili doesn't expect a Leonard return
Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are trying to approach the rest of the season as if Kawhi Leonard will not return. The Spurs really want Leonard back, but until he's out there with them playing, they can't rely on his return. He has been gone too long at this point to expect a return. Full story
Giannis rejects at the rim
Giannis Antetokounmpo got a huge block at the rim against the Clippers. Beware this man's long arms when nearing the paint.
Davis dominates the Pacers
Anthony Davis led the Pelicans to another win Wednesday with an incredible 28-point performance and some clutch shooting at the end.
Lieberman becomes first female head coach in BIG3
The BIG3 has hired Nancy Lieberman as its first female head coach. She will replace Clyde Drexler as coach of the Power.
Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, was an assistant coach for the Kings and played in the WNBA. If she has aspirations to be a head coach in the NBA some day, this could be one of the career stops that will help her achieve that goal. Full story
George encouraged by Hayward's progress
Paul George is one of the few people who know what Gordon Hayward is going through, and the Thunder forward discussed his relationship with Hayward ahead of the Thunder's loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night. "I think at this point, he don't need me to give him encouraging words. He knows I've got his back," George said.
Hayward is not expected to return to action this season. The forward said recently he is still holding out hope, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens told media a few weeks ago that Hayward would not be playing. Full story
Korver excused from Cavs
Kyle Korver will not be with the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future due to the death of his younger brother, Kirk. The team excused him so that he can be with his family. Kirk Korver was 27 years old. He played collegiate basketball at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
The Cavaliers released a statement late Tuesday night: "We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time." Full story
Olynyk gets a nutmeg
Kelly Olynyk nutmegged Kyle O'Quinn to create a wide-open dunk for the Heat. This is a great pass.
Ex-Hawks employee suing team for discrimination against white people
A former Atlanta Hawks employee is suing the team for allegedly discriminating against white people. The employee, who worked for the team for five years, claims she was fired for complaining about the mistreatment of white employees, including herself.
The Hawks released a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying, "We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them." Full story
76ers go around the world
The 76ers went from Marco Belinelli to Ben Simmons for a dunk that traveled all around the world.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 21
(All times Eastern)
- Philadelphia 76ers 119, Memphis Grizzlies 105 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 132, Toronto Raptors 129 (box score) -- ESPN
- Charlotte Hornets 111, Brooklyn Nets 105 (box score)
- Miami Heat 119, New York Knicks 98 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 96, Indiana Pacers 92 (box score)
- LA Clippers 127, Milwaukee Bucks 120 (box score)
- Denver Nuggets 135, Chicago Bulls 102 (box score)
- Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
And-ones:
- Stephen Curry has been cleared to return to practice, and is targeting Friday for his return to game action.
- Kyrie Irving will travel to get a second opinion on his ailing left knee, which has failed to get better.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle Wednesday and did not return to the game.
