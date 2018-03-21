NBA Wednesday news, rumors, scores, highlights: LeBron James and Dwight Howard make history

Welcome to this NBA Wednesday. We'll be here all day and night updating you on the latest news, notes, highlights and more as they happen.

*Scroll down for the schedule (and, later, scores) for Wednesday's action.

LeBron's 17 assists part of historic night

LeBron James did something Wednesday that nobody had done before. He scored 35 points with 17 assists and zero turnovers. That's the most someone has scored and dished out in a game ever with no turnovers.

Courtesy of @EliasSports:



LeBron James is the first player with 35 points, 15 assists and no turnovers in a game since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2018

This is another accolade James can add to his already historic career. It's impressive that he's somehow continuing to improve as time goes on, but maybe passing is one of those skills that ages like wine. Full story

Howard has 32-point, 30-rebound night

Dwight Howard joined a list of all time great players on Wednesday when he finished the Hornets comeback win over the Nets with 32 points and 30 rebounds. He's the first player to have a 30-30 game since Kevin Love in 2010 and the first player to pull down 30 rebounds since Andrew Bynum in 2012.

This was one of those games that reminded everybody what kind of player Howard used to be -- an athletic force that could do close to anything. It also says how far he has fallen that a night like this feels so shocking. Full story

LeBron doesn't like play-in tourney idea

LeBron James is apparently a purist when it comes to making the playoffs. He wants teams that make the postseason with the best record from each conference. There's no need to take a simple concept and make it any more difficult than that.

So, of course, the NBA is considering making it more difficult than that. An idea has been floated around in the past of having a play-in tourney that will decide the last couple playoff seeds. James makes it clear he's no fan of that idea, calling it 'corny.' Full story

LeBron throws down monster slam

LeBron James gave the Raptors a taste of what they'll have to deal with if they meet in the playoffs. He drove in and threw down a sick slam.

Clear the way for the 👑 pic.twitter.com/XzDZwVBTiI — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2018

Turner dunks with force

Myles Turner drove in and threw down a dunk with so much force that it felt like the entire state shook.

Raptors set franchise record



The Raptors scored 79 points in the first half, a franchise record for points in a half. The Cavaliers haven't exactly been known for their defense this season, but goodness gracious that's a lot of points.

Morris winner shouldn't have counted

Marcus Morris hit a huge winner Tuesday to give the Celtics a victory over the Thunder. It was a huge win for an injury-plagued team, but apparently it shouldn't have counted.

According to the NBA's Last Two Minute report, two violations occurred during the play that should have turned the ball back over to Oklahoma City. Don't tell the Thunder though, because that loss counts the same either way. Full story

Walker hits clutch go-ahead shot

Kemba Walker had a rough night against the Nets, but he stepped up when it mattered most. Walker hit a huge and-one bucket to give the Hornets a lead they wouldn't lose for the rest of the night.

Klutch Kemba!@KembaWalker puts the @hornets up 2 with 18.3 seconds left in Brooklyn! Catch the finish NOW on NBA TV! #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/OoJF58ngeE — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 22, 2018

Ginobili doesn't expect a Leonard return

Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are trying to approach the rest of the season as if Kawhi Leonard will not return. The Spurs really want Leonard back, but until he's out there with them playing, they can't rely on his return. He has been gone too long at this point to expect a return. Full story

Giannis rejects at the rim

Giannis Antetokounmpo got a huge block at the rim against the Clippers. Beware this man's long arms when nearing the paint.

Davis dominates the Pacers

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans to another win Wednesday with an incredible 28-point performance and some clutch shooting at the end.

Anthony Davis posts 28 PTS, 13 REB, 5 BLK to help the @PelicansNBA top the @Pacers 96-92 and keep pace in the West!



NOP have won 3 straight. #DoItBig



E'Twaun Moore: 23 PTS



Oladipo: 21 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/xQZfB6ERmU — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2018

Lieberman becomes first female head coach in BIG3

The BIG3 has hired Nancy Lieberman as its first female head coach. She will replace Clyde Drexler as coach of the Power.

Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, was an assistant coach for the Kings and played in the WNBA. If she has aspirations to be a head coach in the NBA some day, this could be one of the career stops that will help her achieve that goal. Full story

George encouraged by Hayward's progress

Paul George is one of the few people who know what Gordon Hayward is going through, and the Thunder forward discussed his relationship with Hayward ahead of the Thunder's loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night. "I think at this point, he don't need me to give him encouraging words. He knows I've got his back," George said.

Hayward is not expected to return to action this season. The forward said recently he is still holding out hope, but Celtics coach Brad Stevens told media a few weeks ago that Hayward would not be playing. Full story

Korver excused from Cavs

Kyle Korver will not be with the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future due to the death of his younger brother, Kirk. The team excused him so that he can be with his family. Kirk Korver was 27 years old. He played collegiate basketball at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

The Cavaliers released a statement late Tuesday night: "We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time." Full story

Olynyk gets a nutmeg

Kelly Olynyk nutmegged Kyle O'Quinn to create a wide-open dunk for the Heat. This is a great pass.

Ex-Hawks employee suing team for discrimination against white people

A former Atlanta Hawks employee is suing the team for allegedly discriminating against white people. The employee, who worked for the team for five years, claims she was fired for complaining about the mistreatment of white employees, including herself.

The Hawks released a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying, "We deny these claims and will vigorously defend against them." Full story

76ers go around the world

The 76ers went from Marco Belinelli to Ben Simmons for a dunk that traveled all around the world.

An Italian dish with an Australian jam. pic.twitter.com/KYpGpfZivX — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 21, 2018

NBA schedule for Wednesday, March 21

(All times Eastern)

And-ones: