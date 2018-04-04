NBA Wednesday news, schedule, rumors, updates: Celtics, Raptors brace for crucial showdown
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Wednesday in the NBA
Compared to Tuesday, it's a far more tame stretch of games this NBA Wednesday. There are six games on the docket with a handful of them having playoff implications. The night will start off with the 76ers trying to extend their win streak to 12 games against the barely alive Pistons.
The highlight of the evening though has to be a potential playoff matchup between the Raptors and Celtics. Boston is facing a lot of injuries right now, but it's pesky and Toronto is not playing great at the moment. This could get dicey for the Raptors if they aren't careful.
Pistons don't plan to shut down Griffin
Blake Griffin could return before the end of the season, although the Pistons are all but eliminated from playoff contention. However, even if Detroit is eliminated before he can come back, the Pistons still have no plans of shutting him down. They want to see what Griffin's got before they enter another long offseason.
Dr. J: Simmons is 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'
Julius Erving had some high praise for Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, calling the point guard a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player." Erving spoke to reporters about the youngster following the unveiling of a sculpture of Erving outside the Sixers' practice facility. Full story
Lue to return Thursday
Tyronn Lue will reportedly return to sideline on Thursday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Washington Wizards. Lue took a leave of absence in mid-March due to health concerns, including chest pains. In his absence, associate head coach Larry Drew took over the head coaching duties, leading the Cavs to an 8-1 record. Full story
Mayo signing in Puerto Rico
O.J. Mayo's two-year suspension will soon come to an end, allowing him to apply for reinstatement to the NBA this summer. Ahead of that possibility, Mayo is getting back on the court with Puerto Rican side San German.
Drew says Cavs 'only scratching the surface'
The Cavaliers won their ninth game in 10 tries on Tuesday night when they took care of the Raptors. With LeBron James leading the way, the Cavs are just playing spectacular ball right now, but acting head coach Larry Drew believes they can get even better. The Cavs, he said, are "only scratching the surface" of their potential. Full story
'The Rock' helped Lakers earn a win this season
The Lakers haven't won a ton of games this season, but they have done better than people expected. Now, we know why they were able to win at least one of their games. Before the game -- possibly their win over the Nuggets in March -- "The Rock" gave the team a 40-minute speech. Full story
Cook earns spot on Warriors' postseason roster
Quinn Cook has gotten a chance to play some big minutes for the Warriors recently due to their multitude of injuries, and he's taken advantage of his opportunity. He's scored in double figures in 11 straight games, and dropped a career-high 30 points against the Bucks in late March. With his play, he's earned a spot in their playoff roster, and he's now in talks with the club on a multi-year contract.
NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 4
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker
And-Ones
- Dirk Nowitzki (not with team) and Harrison Barnes (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Magic
- Nikola Vucevic (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks
-
Report: Lue returning to Cavs Thursday
Lue stepped away from the team due to health concerns
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA postseason
-
NBA 2K League holds inaugural draft
Seventeen NBA teams will have 2K teams competing in the first season
-
'The Rock' helped Lakers get a win
Johnson inspired the Lakers with a 40-minute speech ahead of their game, which they won
-
Updating East NBA playoff picture
Toronto fell to Cleveland on Tuesday and has to turn right around Wednesday and face Bosto...
-
LeBron James calls out Nick Saban
Saban said that he's planning to continue the as-of-now unreleased video series called 'Shop...