NBA Wednesday news, schedule, rumors, updates: Celtics, Raptors brace for crucial showdown

Compared to Tuesday, it's a far more tame stretch of games this NBA Wednesday. There are six games on the docket with a handful of them having playoff implications. The night will start off with the 76ers trying to extend their win streak to 12 games against the barely alive Pistons.

The highlight of the evening though has to be a potential playoff matchup between the Raptors and Celtics. Boston is facing a lot of injuries right now, but it's pesky and Toronto is not playing great at the moment. This could get dicey for the Raptors if they aren't careful.

Pistons don't plan to shut down Griffin

Blake Griffin could return before the end of the season, although the Pistons are all but eliminated from playoff contention. However, even if Detroit is eliminated before he can come back, the Pistons still have no plans of shutting him down. They want to see what Griffin's got before they enter another long offseason.

Dr. J: Simmons is 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'

Julius Erving had some high praise for Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, calling the point guard a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player." Erving spoke to reporters about the youngster following the unveiling of a sculpture of Erving outside the Sixers' practice facility. Full story

Lue to return Thursday

Tyronn Lue will reportedly return to sideline on Thursday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Washington Wizards. Lue took a leave of absence in mid-March due to health concerns, including chest pains. In his absence, associate head coach Larry Drew took over the head coaching duties, leading the Cavs to an 8-1 record. Full story

Mayo signing in Puerto Rico

O.J. Mayo's two-year suspension will soon come to an end, allowing him to apply for reinstatement to the NBA this summer. Ahead of that possibility, Mayo is getting back on the court with Puerto Rican side San German.

Sources: Former No. 3 overall pick O.J. Mayo has signed a contract with San German in Puerto Rico. Mayo, 30, will report to Puerto Rico this month and is eligible to sign in NBA this summer from his suspension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2018

Drew says Cavs 'only scratching the surface'

The Cavaliers won their ninth game in 10 tries on Tuesday night when they took care of the Raptors. With LeBron James leading the way, the Cavs are just playing spectacular ball right now, but acting head coach Larry Drew believes they can get even better. The Cavs, he said, are "only scratching the surface" of their potential. Full story

'The Rock' helped Lakers earn a win this season

The Lakers haven't won a ton of games this season, but they have done better than people expected. Now, we know why they were able to win at least one of their games. Before the game -- possibly their win over the Nuggets in March -- "The Rock" gave the team a 40-minute speech. Full story

Cook earns spot on Warriors' postseason roster

Quinn Cook has gotten a chance to play some big minutes for the Warriors recently due to their multitude of injuries, and he's taken advantage of his opportunity. He's scored in double figures in 11 straight games, and dropped a career-high 30 points against the Bucks in late March. With his play, he's earned a spot in their playoff roster, and he's now in talks with the club on a multi-year contract.

Sources: The Warriors and guard Quinn Cook are nearing agreement on a multiyear contract. Cook has earned spot on Golden State’s postseason roster. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2018

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 4

All times Eastern

And-Ones