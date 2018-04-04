NBA Wednesday news, schedule, scores, highlights, updates: Raptors beat Celtics, get stranglehold on East's top seed

It was a relatively tame stretch of games on NBA Wednesday. There were six games on the docket and a handful of them had playoff implications. The biggest game of the night was definitely Raptors vs. Celtics, but that ended up being a blowout. The best game of the night turned out to be Lakers vs. Spurs. It was a fun evening to just sit back and watch some basketball so let's dive into it.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 4

All times Eastern

76ers win 12th in a row

The 76ers are streaking! They've won 12 games in a row and are playing some incredible basketball at one of the most important points of the season. This streak is putting a lot of pressure on Cleveland, and might even earn the 76ers the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A dozen!



The @sixers win 115-108 for their 12th straight!



Redick: 25 PTS, 6 AST

Belinelli: 19 PTS

Simmons: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST#TrustTheProcess moves level with the @cavs on record in the East. pic.twitter.com/QjkcBaef3j — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

Bucks clinch playoffs on Pistons' loss



The Bucks will be heading back to the playoffs. The Pistons were eliminated from contention Wednesday when they lost to the 76ers. Milwaukee has struggled at times this season, and even fired their coach at one point, but they managed to move past those struggles to get a playoff spot.

Lowry has weird interview

The Raptors pulled off a victory against the Celtics, but Kyle Lowry wasn't able to see very well in his postgame interview due to DeMar DeRozan.

Lowry and DeRozan are pure comedy 😂 pic.twitter.com/MBISVgn6tg — ESPN (@espn) April 5, 2018

Davis stretches for the dunk

Anthony Davis showed off his insane length for a pretty sick lob dunk against the Grizzlies. He's one of the few players who can make plays like this.

Hezonja puts on a show

Mario Hezonja had an incredible, highlight-filled night on Wednesday. He started off right with a sick full-court dish for two points.

He got up for an awesome lob dunk on the baseline.

Then he showed off his ability to attack an open lane on this tomahawk jam.

Kuzma scores 30

Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers knocked off the Spurs on Wednesday and a huge part of it was the 30 points Kuzma scored.

#LakeShow pick up the OT W!



Kuzma: 30 PTS, 5 REB

Aldridge: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST

Murray: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST@Lakers 122 | @spurs 112 pic.twitter.com/vpYj3AwyHb — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2018

Moore gets hot from deep

E'Twaun Moore had a hot shooting night from 3-point range. He hit a career high seven 3-pointers on his way to a 30-point night.

E'Twaun Moore filled it up from deep to the tune of a career-high 7 triples en route to 30 points in the @PelicansNBA W! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/yhQNAIrSTG — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 5, 2018

Pistons don't plan to shut down Griffin

Blake Griffin could return before the end of the season. Even though Detroit won't make the playoffs, the Pistons still have no plans of shutting him down. They want to see what Griffin has before they enter another long offseason.

Dr. J: Simmons is 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'

Julius Erving had some high praise for Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, calling the point guard a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player." Erving spoke to reporters about the youngster following the unveiling of a sculpture of Erving outside the Sixers' practice facility. Full story

Zubac hammers one home

Ivica Zubac had an incredible dunk against the Spurs on Wednesday. He threw it down with some force.

Lue to return Thursday

Tyronn Lue will reportedly return to the sideline Thursday when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Washington Wizards. Lue took a leave of absence in mid-March due to health concerns, including chest pains. In his absence, associate head coach Larry Drew took over the coaching duties, leading the Cavs to an 8-1 record. Full story

Mayo signing in Puerto Rico

O.J. Mayo's two-year suspension will soon come to an end, allowing him to apply for reinstatement to the NBA this summer. Ahead of that possibility, Mayo is getting back on the court with Puerto Rican side San German.

Sources: Former No. 3 overall pick O.J. Mayo has signed a contract with San German in Puerto Rico. Mayo, 30, will report to Puerto Rico this month and is eligible to sign in NBA this summer from his suspension. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2018

Drew says Cavs 'only scratching the surface'

The Cavaliers won their ninth game in 10 tries Tuesday night when they took care of the Raptors. With LeBron James leading the way, the Cavs are playing spectacular ball right now, but acting head coach Larry Drew says they can get even better. The Cavs, he said, are "only scratching the surface" of their potential. Full story

'The Rock' helped Lakers earn a victory this season

The Lakers haven't won a ton of games, but they have done better than people expected. Now, we know why they were able to win at least one of their games. Before one game -- possibly their victory against the Nuggets in March -- Dwayne Johnson gave the team a 40-minute pep talk. Full story

Cook earns spot on Warriors' postseason roster

Quinn Cook has gotten a chance to play some big minutes for the Warriors recently due to their multitude of injuries, and he has taken advantage of his opportunity. He has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games, and dropped a career-high 30 points against the Bucks in late March. With his play, he earned a spot in their playoff roster, and he's now reportedly in talks with the club on a multiyear contract.

Sources: The Warriors and guard Quinn Cook are nearing agreement on a multiyear contract. Cook has earned spot on Golden State’s postseason roster. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2018

Ellington reaches 300

Wayne Ellington reached a pretty cool career milestone on Wednesday. He recorded the 300th steal of his career. That's not an accolade many players are known for.

