NBA Wednesday, scores, highlights: Embiid has career night, leads Sixers past Lakers
An exciting Wednesday in the NBA ended with Joel Embiid filling up the stat sheet in L.A.
It was a busy Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games, and there was no shortage of highlights and great performances.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 15
- Atlanta Hawks 126, Sacramento Kings 80 (box score)
- New York Knicks 106, Utah Jazz 101 (box score)
- Washington Wizards 102, Miami Heat 93 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 116, Memphis Grizzlies 113 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Charlotte Hornets 107 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 92, Chicago Bulls 79 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 98, San Antonio Spurs 86 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 99, Detroit Pistons 95 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 125, New Orleans Pelicans 116 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 99, Orlando Magic 94 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 115, Los Angeles Lakers 109 (box score)
Embiid dominates Lakers
Wednesday's Sixers-Lakers was all about one man: Joel Embiid. The second-year center scored a career-high 46 points to go along with 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in a victory in Los Angeles. Embiid was simply unstoppable with moves like this.
LeBron, Cavs win third straight
Winning streaks have been hard to come by for the Cavaliers this season, but LeBron James and Co. might finally be getting on the right track. James had 31 points to lead the Cavs to a road victory against the Hornets, and put the ribbon on it with a huge steal and slam.
Simmons side-steps Lonzo
The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had no problem getting past the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft. Ben Simmons won this round against Lonzo Ball.
Wall goes five-hole on Whiteside
Well, that's one way to get the ball up the court ...
Giannis says 'No sir'
Ish Smith thought he was going to put away an easy floater. He didn't count on Giannis Antetokounmpo coming out of nowhere to swat the shot into oblivion.
You down with MKG?
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist took out some frustration on the Cavs, throwing down this massive two-handed flush.
T-Ross ready for takeoff
Terrence Ross saw Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic standing in his way, but that didn't bother him one bit.
Quick hits
- On Wednesday, the Sixers and forward Robert Covington were reportedly closing on a four-year, $62 million extension.
- The Chicago Bulls scored just seven points during the first quarter against the Thunder -- the lowest first-quarter point total in franchise history. The Bulls had more shot clock violations (three) than field goals (two). Yikes.
- The Bucks set a 2017-18 season high by blocking 16 shots in their win against the Pistons.
Check back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
