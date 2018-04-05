NBA Wednesday scores, news, highlights: Raptors top Celtics, close in on East's top seed; Pistons eliminated
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Wednesday in the NBA
There were six games on the docket Wednesday and a handful of them had playoff implications. Most of the games ended up being blowouts, but there was definitely some excitement as well. The Raptors pulled off a big win over the Celtics that all but guarantees them the top spot in the East. The Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs when the 76ers extended their win streak to 12 games. The Spurs had an exciting yet awful loss to the Lakers, and Mario Hezonja put on a highlight package in Orlando.
Check below for all of Wednesday's scores, highlights and news from throughout the day.
NBA scores for Wednesday, April 4
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 115, Detroit Pistons 108 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 105, Dallas Mavericks 100 (box score)
- Miami Heat 115, Atlanta Hawks 86 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 96, Boston Celtics 78 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 123, Memphis Grizzlies 95 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 122, San Antonio Spurs 112 (box score)
76ers win 12th in a row
The 76ers are streaking! They've won 12 games in a row and are playing some incredible basketball at one of the most important points of the season. This streak is putting a lot of pressure on Cleveland, and might even earn the 76ers the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Bucks clinch playoffs on Pistons' loss
The Bucks will be heading back to the playoffs. The Pistons were eliminated from contention Wednesday when they lost to the 76ers. Milwaukee has struggled at times this season, and even fired their coach at one point, but they managed to move past those struggles to get a playoff spot.
Lowry has weird interview
The Raptors pulled off a victory against the Celtics, but Kyle Lowry wasn't able to see very well in his postgame interview due to DeMar DeRozan.
Davis stretches for the dunk
Anthony Davis showed off his insane length for a pretty sick lob dunk against the Grizzlies. He's one of the few players who can make plays like this.
Hezonja puts on a show
Mario Hezonja had an incredible, highlight-filled night on Wednesday. He started off right with a sick full-court dish for two points.
He got up for an awesome lob dunk on the baseline.
Then he showed off his ability to attack an open lane on this tomahawk jam.
Kuzma scores 30
Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers knocked off the Spurs on Wednesday and a huge part of it was the 30 points Kuzma scored.
Moore gets hot from deep
E'Twaun Moore had a hot shooting night from 3-point range. He hit a career high seven 3-pointers on his way to a 30-point night.
Pistons don't plan to shut down Griffin
Blake Griffin could return before the end of the season. Even though Detroit won't make the playoffs, the Pistons still have no plans of shutting him down. They want to see what Griffin has before they enter another long offseason.
Dr. J: Simmons is 'once-in-a-lifetime-type player'
Julius Erving had some high praise for Sixers rookie Ben Simmons, calling the point guard a "once-in-a-lifetime-type player." Erving spoke to reporters about the youngster following the unveiling of a sculpture of Erving outside the Sixers' practice facility. Full story
Zubac hammers one home
Ivica Zubac had an incredible dunk against the Spurs on Wednesday. He threw it down with some force.
Lue to return Thursday
Tyronn Lue will reportedly return to the sideline Thursday when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Washington Wizards. Lue took a leave of absence in mid-March due to health concerns, including chest pains. In his absence, associate head coach Larry Drew took over the coaching duties, leading the Cavs to an 8-1 record. Full story
Mayo signing in Puerto Rico
O.J. Mayo's two-year suspension will soon come to an end, allowing him to apply for reinstatement to the NBA this summer. Ahead of that possibility, Mayo is getting back on the court with Puerto Rican side San German.
Drew says Cavs 'only scratching the surface'
The Cavaliers won their ninth game in 10 tries Tuesday night when they took care of the Raptors. With LeBron James leading the way, the Cavs are playing spectacular ball right now, but acting head coach Larry Drew says they can get even better. The Cavs, he said, are "only scratching the surface" of their potential. Full story
'The Rock' helped Lakers earn a victory this season
The Lakers haven't won a ton of games, but they have done better than people expected. Now, we know why they were able to win at least one of their games. Before one game -- possibly their victory against the Nuggets in March -- Dwayne Johnson gave the team a 40-minute pep talk. Full story
Cook earns spot on Warriors' postseason roster
Quinn Cook has gotten a chance to play some big minutes for the Warriors recently due to their multitude of injuries, and he has taken advantage of his opportunity. He has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive games, and dropped a career-high 30 points against the Bucks in late March. With his play, he earned a spot in their playoff roster, and he's now reportedly in talks with the club on a multiyear contract.
Ellington reaches 300
Wayne Ellington reached a pretty cool career milestone on Wednesday. He recorded the 300th steal of his career. That's not an accolade many players are known for.
And-Ones
- Dirk Nowitzki (not with team) and Harrison Barnes (rest) did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.
- Nikola Vucevic (rest) did not play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
- Jeff Teague (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle) are questionable for the Wolves on Thursday.
- Jimmy Butler (knee) is doubtful for the Wolves on Thursday.
