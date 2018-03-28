NBA Wednesday scores, news, schedule, updates: Cavs' Kevin Love in concussion protocol

Welcome back to another day of NBA action. After a thrilling Tuesday filled with plenty of drama and highlight reel plays, we pick things back up with a full eight-game slate. With playoff seeding on the line, and the tanking race in full swing, there will be plenty to play for, and we'll be right here all day keeping you up to date.

Does LeBron deserve to be MVP?

LeBron James was asked about the MVP award, because it's that time of year, and unsurprisingly his response was that he thinks he should be the MVP. James typically answers this way when he's asked about the award and that's not exactly a surprise. James is the best player in the NBA so why shouldn't he think he's the MVP? Full story.

Lakers' Thomas to get hip surgery

Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic hip surgery on Thursday due to pain in his hip that was not subsiding. The "minimally invasive" procedure will be used to "clean up" his hip joint. There is currently no timetable for his recovery, but it seems likely he will be out for the remainder of the season. Full story.

Durant will return Thursday

Kevin Durant told ESPN that he will be returning to the Warriors' lineup on Thursday. Golden State has a home game against the Bucks that day and a Durant return will be welcomed with open arms. The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, or Draymond Green but two of those three should be returning relatively soon. Full story.

Kevin Love to enter concussion protocol, out Wednesday

Love was hit in the face on Tuesday night against the Heat, resulting in a nasty tooth injury. In addition, Love was also suffering from concussion-like symptoms, and has been placed in the league's concussion protocol. He will not play in the Cavs' game Wednesday night against the Hornets.

Aldridge questionable for Thursday vs. Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs are still without Kawhi Leonard, and they could also be without LaMarcus Aldridge on Thursday night when they take on the Thunder in a game with many playoff implications in the Western Conference. The All-Star big man left Tuesday night's game with a knee contusion, and is listed as questionable.

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 28

All times Eastern

