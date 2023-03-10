The Golden State Warriors cannot buy a win on the road, where they lost again on Thursday night, this time to the Memphis Grizzlies, to fall to 7-26 away from Chase Center this season.

With the loss, the Warriors slipped from the No. 5 to No. 6 seed in the West, but they are tied in the loss column with the No. 8 Mavericks and just one loss up on the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans. This is getting dicey for the defending champs.

Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Friday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season, or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Nuggets lost to Chicago on Wednesday but would have to go in the absolute tank to blow the No. 1 seed. With 16 games to play, they lead the No. 2 Kings by six games and hold an effective seven-game lead over the No. 3 Grizzlies with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: 1

1 Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Denver has clinched

Denver has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Season series tied 1-1 with one to play

Season series tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Denver leads season series 2-0 with two to play

2. Sacramento Kings (39-26)

Sacramento defeated the Knicks on Thursday to remain in the No. 2 seed by virtue of the tiebreaker over Memphis. Sacramento, which has won nine of its last 12, holds a three-loss lead over the No. 4 Suns with two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Timberwolves

vs. Timberwolves Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Kings currently own via conference record

Kings currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-0 with two to play

Suns lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

3. Memphis Grizzlies (39-26)

Memphis defeated the Warriors on Thursday. They are tied with the No. 2 Kings and three up in the loss column on the No. 4 Suns.

Projected seed: 2

2 Current first-round matchup: Winner of Mavericks/Clippers play-in

Winner of Mavericks/Clippers play-in Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Nuggets have clinched

Nuggets have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings currently own via conference record

Kings currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Grizzlies own via division leader

4. Phoenix Suns (37-29)

The Suns are three back in the loss column of the No. 3 Grizzlies and four up on the Nos. 5-8 seeds. With 16 games to play, it's starting to feel like they're pretty locked into the 4-seed.

Projected seed: 4

4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

vs. Warriors Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Grizzlies own via division leader

Grizzlies own via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Phoenix leads 2-0 with two to play

Phoenix leads 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Suns currently own via conference win percentage

Suns currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

5. Los Angeles Clippers (35-33)

The Clippers jump to No. 5 by virtue of Golden State's loss to Memphis on Thursday, tied in the loss column with the No. 6 Warriors, No. 7 Wolves and No. 8 Mavericks.

Projected seed: 6

6 Current first-round matchup: at Wolves (play-in)

at Wolves (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks currently own via conference record

Mavericks currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 1-0 with two to play



Pelicans lead 1-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz clinched

Jazz clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

6. Golden State Warriors (34-33)

Projected seed: 5

5 Current first-round matchup: at Kings

at Kings Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play



Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Warriors clinched

Play-In Tournament

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33)

The Wolves are tied in the loss column with the No. 8 Mavericks, No. 6 Warriors and No. 5 Clippers. Minnesota has already clinched the tiebreaker over the Mavericks and Clippers and still have a head-to-head with the Warriors.

Projected seed: 8

8 Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers

vs. Clippers Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play



Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Wolves currently own via division record

Wolves currently own via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched

8. Dallas Mavericks (34-33)

The Mavericks are tied in the loss column with the No. 5 Clippers, No. 6 Warriors and No. 7 Timberwolves. Dallas has lost the tiebreaker to the Wolves and plays the Warriors one more time.

Projected seed: 7

7 Current first-round matchup: at Suns

at Suns Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns owns via conference win percentage

Suns owns via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Dallas currently owns via conference record

Dallas currently owns via conference record Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play



Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play

Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play

9. Los Angeles Lakers (32-34)

The Lakers jumped into the No. 9 spot with their win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. They are still very much in the race to perhaps even rise above the play-in line.

Projected seed: 10

10 Current first-round matchup: at Pelicans (play-in)

at Pelicans (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched

Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers lead 2-1 with one to play



Lakers lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play

Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Blazers currently own via conference win percentage

10. New Orleans Pelicans (32-34)

In tiebreaker scenarios that involve three or more teams, the nod, in order, goes to the team with the best head-to-head win percentage against all teams involved. That leaves New Orleans in good shape if they tie with OKC and Portland.

Projected seed: 9

9 Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers (play-in)

vs. Lakers (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks lead 2-1 with one to play

Mavericks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz clinched



Jazz clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Los Angeles leads 2-1 with one to play

Los Angeles leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Outside Looking In

11. Utah Jazz (32-35)

Utah moved up to No. 11 with a win over the Magic on Thursday, tied in the loss column with No. 12 OKC and No. 13 Portland and just one back of the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Jazz Clinched



Jazz Clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play

Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Thunder lead 2-1 with one to play

Thunder lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Blazers lead 2-1 with one to play

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35)



The Thunder are one back in the loss column of the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched



Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Utah: OKC leads 2-1 with one to play

OKC leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: OKC clinched

The Blazers are one loss back of the No. 9 Lakers and No. 10 Pelicans.