Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Thursday. This post will be updated throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

🔒Locked into No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: at Suns, at Jazz, vs. Kings

at Suns, at Jazz, vs. Kings Current first-round matchup: TBD



🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: at Bucks, at Thunder

at Bucks, at Thunder Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner

vs. Lakers-Pelicans play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings currently own via conference record

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Warriors, at Nuggets

vs. Warriors, at Nuggets Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

vs. Warriors Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Kings currently own via conference win percentage



🔒Clinched playoff spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Nuggets, at Lakers, at Clippers

vs. Nuggets, at Lakers, at Clippers Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

vs. Warriors Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play



5. Los Angeles Clippers (42-38)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Blazers, at Suns

vs. Blazers, at Suns Current first-round matchup: at Kings



at Kings Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Clippers lead via division win percentage

Clippers lead via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

6. Golden State Warriors (42-38)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Kings, at Blazers

at Kings, at Blazers Current first-round matchup: at Kings

at Kings Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves currently lead via conference win percentage



Wolves currently lead via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers lead via division win percentage

Clippers lead via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Warriors lead via conference win percentage

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Los Angeles Lakers (41-39)



🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Suns, vs. Jazz

vs. Suns, vs. Jazz Current first-round matchup: vs. Pelicans (play-in)



vs. Pelicans (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched



Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers clinched



8. New Orleans Pelicans (41-39)



🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: vs. Knicks, at Timberwolves

vs. Knicks, at Timberwolves Current first-round matchup: at Lakers (play-in)



at Lakers (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead via conference win percentage

Warriors lead via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Minnesota: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Pelicans currently own via division record

Pelicans currently own via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Lakers clinched

Lakers clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Pelicans clinched

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40)



🔒Clinched play-in spot



Remaining schedule: at Spurs, vs. Pelicans

at Spurs, vs. Pelicans Current first-round matchup: vs. Thunder (play-in)



vs. Thunder (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Wolves currently lead via conference win percentage

Wolves currently lead via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched

Remaining schedule: at Jazz, vs. Grizzlies

at Jazz, vs. Grizzlies Current first-round matchup: at Timberwolves (play-in)

at Timberwolves (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Thunder lead 2-1 with one to play

Thunder lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Thunder clinched

STILL ALIVE

11. Dallas Mavericks (38-42)



Remaining schedule: vs. Bulls, vs. Spurs

vs. Bulls, vs. Spurs Tiebreaker vs. Oklahoma City: Thunder clinched

Thunder clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans currently own via division record



Pelicans currently own via division record Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Mavericks clinched

12. Utah Jazz (36-43)

