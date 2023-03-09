Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Western Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Thursday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season, or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

READ: Eastern Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Nuggets lost to Chicago on Wednesday but would have to go in the absolute tank to blow the No. 1 seed. With 16 games to play, they lead the No. 2 Kings by six games and hold an effective seven-game lead over the No. 3 Grizzlies with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: 1

1 Current first-round matchup: TBD

TBD Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Denver has clinched

Denver has clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Season series tied 1-1 with one to play

Season series tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Denver leads season series 2-0 with two to play

2. Sacramento Kings (38-26)

By virtue of the Grizzlies' loss to the Lakers on Tuesday, the Kings jump into the No. 2 spot by way of currently owning the tiebreaker. Sacramento, which has won eight of its last 11, holds a three-game lead over the No. 4 Suns with two head-to-head matchups remaining.

Projected seed: 4

4 Current first-round matchup: vs. Timberwolves

vs. Timberwolves Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Kings currently own via conference record

Kings currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-0 with two to play

Suns lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

3. Memphis Grizzlies (38-26)

Memphis felll to No. 3 with its loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. They are tied with the No. 2 Kings and three up in the loss column on the No. 4 Suns.

Projected seed: 2

2 Current first-round matchup: Winner of Mavericks/Clippers play-in

Winner of Mavericks/Clippers play-in Tiebreaker vs. Denver: Nuggets have clinched

Nuggets have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Kings currently own via conference record

Kings currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Grizzlies own via division leader

4. Phoenix Suns (37-29)

The Suns have a great shot to pass the No. 3 Kings, whom they trail by three games with two head-to-head matchups left. The Suns lead the No. 5 Warriors by an effective four games with the tiebreaker secured.

Projected seed: 3

3 Current first-round matchup: vs. Warriors

vs. Warriors Tiebreaker vs. Memphis: Grizzlies own via division leader

Grizzlies own via division leader Tiebreaker vs. Sacramento: Phoenix leads 2-0 with two to play

Phoenix leads 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Suns currently own via conference win percentage

Suns currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

5. Golden State Warriors (34-32)

The Warriors continue to struggle on the road, falling to the Lakers without LeBron James on Sunday in L.A. and again at Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Warriors play the Mavericks, Wolves and Clippers one more time as they aim to stay above the play-in cut line.

Projected seed: 5

5 Current first-round matchup: at Kings

at Kings Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns have clinched

Suns have clinched Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play



Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Warriors clinched

6. Los Angeles Clippers (35-33)

The Clippers are a half-game behind the No. 5 Warriors. Our SportsLine model likes them to stay above the play-in line.

Projected seed: 6

6 Current first-round matchup: at Wolves (play-in)

at Wolves (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks currently own via conference record

Mavericks currently own via conference record Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 1-0 with two to play



Pelicans lead 1-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz clinched

Jazz clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Clippers clinched

Play-In Tournament

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33)

The Wolves fell below the play-in line after losing to the Sixers on Tuesday, one back of No. 6 Clippers in the win column. The good news for the Wolves is they own the tiebreaker over the Mavericks and Clippers and still have a head-to-head with the Warriors.

Projected seed: 8

8 Current first-round matchup: vs. Clippers

vs. Clippers Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns lead 2-1 with one to play

Suns lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play

Warriors lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Tied 1-1 with one to play



Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Wolves currently own via division record

Wolves currently own via division record Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Wolves clinched

8. Dallas Mavericks (34-33)

The Mavericks dropped to No. 8 after a loss to New Orleans on Wednesday. Dallas has already lost the tiebreaker to the Wolves.

Projected seed: 7

7 Current first-round matchup: at Suns

at Suns Tiebreaker vs. Phoenix: Suns owns via conference win percentage

Suns owns via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Wolves clinched

Wolves clinched Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Dallas currently owns via conference record

Dallas currently owns via conference record Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play



Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play

Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Dallas leads 2-1 with one to play

9. Los Angeles Lakers (32-34)

The Lakers jumped into the No. 9 spot, technically, with their win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. They are still very much in the race to perhaps even rise above the play-in line.

Projected seed: 10

10 Current first-round matchup: at Pelicans (play-in)

at Pelicans (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Clippers: Clippers clinched

Clippers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Lakers lead 2-1 with one to play



Lakers lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play

Jazz lead 2-0 with two to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Blazers currently own via conference win percentage

10. New Orleans Pelicans (32-34)

In tiebreaker scenarios that involve three or more teams, the nod, in order, goes to the team with the best head-to-head win percentage against all teams involved. That leaves New Orleans in good shape if they tie with OKC and Portland.

Projected seed: 9

9 Current first-round matchup: vs. Lakers (play-in)

vs. Lakers (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Golden State: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Timberwolves: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Dallas: Mavericks lead 2-1 with one to play

Mavericks lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Jazz clinched



Jazz clinched Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Los Angeles leads 2-1 with one to play

Los Angeles leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Pelicans clinched

Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Portland: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Outside looking in

11. Oklahoma City Thunder (31-35)



The Thunder have the same 31-35 record as the No. 12 Blazers and No. 13 Jazz.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans clinched



Pelicans clinched Tiebreaker vs. Utah: OKC leads 2-1 with one to play

OKC leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Tied 1-1 with one to play

Tied 1-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Portland: OKC clinched

The Blazers have the same 31-35 record as the No. 11 Thunder and No. 13 Jazz.

Projected seed: Lottery

Lottery Tiebreaker vs. Utah: Blazers lead 2-1 with one to play



Blazers lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Lakers: Blazers currently own via conference win percentage

Blazers currently own via conference win percentage Tiebreaker vs. New Orleans: Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play

Pelicans lead 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. OKC: Thunder clinched

13. Utah Jazz (31-35)

Utah has the same record as the No. 11 Thunder and No. 12 Blazers.