NBA, William Hill announce sports gambling partnership
Let the betting begin
The NBA is getting into the gambling game. The league announced a partnership with William Hill on Wednesday, formally making the sportsbook the authorized sports betting operator of the NBA in the United States.
With the partnership, William Hill will have the right to use official NBA betting data on their platforms and the NBA will advertise the gambling company on theirs, the league explained in a press release.
The National Hockey league is also partnered with William Hill.
Interest in sports betting has skyrocketed since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) in 2018. Partnerships between sportsbooks and leagues is becoming the norm. Dan Shapiro, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development of William Hill US said the deal between their company and the NBA will promote legal betting and benefit everyone.
"We are proud of this creative partnership that benefits our customers and our partners nationwide while promoting legalized wagering on NBA events," he said.
Shapiro added that he hopes this partnership will last for a long time.
"The NBA has been a leader in recognizing the benefits of a legal sports betting market," he said. "We expect this to be the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the league and its teams.
William Hill and the NBA plan to work together to ensure to "protect the integrity of NBA games."
