NBA win totals for 2019-20: New-look Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead way in projected totals

The offseason is mostly wrapped up and NBA teams know what their rosters are going to look like next season.

On Thursday, the Caesars Sportsbook released their updated win totals for the 2019-20 NBA season and the Milwaukee Bucks came out on top with 57 projected wins. In addition, the Los Angeles Clippers are being forecasted to have 55.5 wins and are one of seven teams that are projected to win at least 50 games.

The Bucks are fresh off of winning an NBA-best 60 games last season. In addition, Milwaukee advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals where they ultimately lost to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee's roster does look a little bit different with Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic no longer being on the team. However, the team did sign sharpshooting guard Wesley Matthews and veteran big man Robin Lopez as potential replacements. In addition, the Bucks signed Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton to new contracts.

The Clippers are the team that most of the league is talking about following one of the most impressive offseasons in quite some time. Los Angeles was able to lure Kawhi Leonard back to California after he helped lead the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history. The Clippers also were able to acquire Paul George in a massive blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to pair him with Leonard.

While the Bucks and Clippers are expected to be two of the top teams in the NBA next season, the Philadelphia 76ers weren't too far behind as Caesars is projecting 54.5 wins for the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Philadelphia had several big decisions to make in the offseason with Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris both being free agent.

The Sixers ended up re-signing Harris to a five-year maximum contract and shipped Butler to the Miami Heat in exchange for Josh Richardson. In addition, Philadelphia landed veteran big man Al Horford to pair with superstar center Joel Embiid.

The Utah Jazz could also be one of the top teams in the Western Conference and are being projected to win 52.5 games. Utah acquired guards Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to bolster their roster over the summer.