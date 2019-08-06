NBA's All-Decade Team has Kobe Bryant way too low and Kawhi Leonard way too high

With the 2010s decade of basketball coming to a close, NBA writers got together to select an All-Decade team and the internet is buzzing over who was deserving of a spot and who got robbed on the list. Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down the selections and what factors may have played a roll in stars making or missing the mark.

The first team All-Decade squad is Stephen Curry, James Harden, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Kanell said he was not shocked by any name on that list but Bell says one of these things is not like the other.

Bell recognizes Leonard's greatness, but thinks the timeline of him just winning a championship was a biased reason to select him to the team. "You look at those numbers there... there's one that doesn't look like the rest," Bell said. "I think it is a recency bias."

In looking at the second team (Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin and Carmelo Anthony), Kanell said Dwyane Wade should be there over Chris Paul, and says his recency bias is hurting the three-time NBA champion, who has not excelled as much as of late.

Kobe Bryant did not make an appearance until the third team All-Decade and was placed alongside Dwyane Wade, Paul George, LaMarcus Aldridge and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.