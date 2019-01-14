NBA's investigation clears Cavaliers in decision to sign and immediately release Pat McCaw
The Cavaliers waived McCaw after just three games
The saga of Pat McCaw can finally be put to rest.
After an investigation into the Cleveland Cavaliers' decision to sign McCaw to a two-year, $6M deal and then waive him after three games, the NBA has found no wrongdoing. Via the league's press release:
The NBA announced today that it has completed its investigation into the Cleveland Cavaliers' signing and subsequent waiver of Patrick McCaw. Based on the specific facts and circumstances of this matter, the NBA found that there was no violation of the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, including the anti-circumvention rules.
A second-round draft pick in 2016, McCaw won two straight NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in his first two seasons. But this summer, he decided to move on from the team and declined their qualifying offer. But because he was a restricted free agent, the Warriors could match any deal another team offered him, and this made things difficult for him.
After sitting out the first two-plus months of the season, McCaw finally agreed to a two-year, $6M offer sheet with the Cavaliers. While that isn't a crazy amount of money, it was far too steep of a price for the Warriors, who are already dealing with a ridiculous luxury tax bill. It turned out though, that $6M was also too much for the Cavaliers, so they waived McCaw before his deal would become fully guaranteed.
The whole thing was a crafty bit of maneuvering by the Cavs, who will be back in action on Wednesday night when they face the Blazers (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension), and it's easy to see how the Warriors would be annoyed by their tactics. In this specific case, it's hard to feel too bad for the Warriors, though, as they could have just matched the offer sheet if they really wanted McCaw.
In the end, the Cavaliers got a cheap look at a young wing, and ultimately decided to move on. McCaw signed with the Raptors, and the whole adventure is now over.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Capela (thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Capela injured his thumb during the Rockets' loss to the Magic on Sunday
-
Report: Raps offered DeRozan for George
Prior to the Kawhi Leonard trade, the Raptors were already working on ways to shake up the...
-
Parker: Spurs didn't think he'd leave
Parker doesn't think the Spurs believed he would sign elsewhere
-
Report: Bulls won't buy out Lopez
The Bulls would reportedly rather trade Lopez
-
Celtics vs. Nets odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Nets vs. Celtics game 10,000 times
-
Mavs' Doncic came ready to take over NBA
'He carries himself like he came in here knowing he was going to be the man'