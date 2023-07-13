The top three picks in the 2023 NBA Draft are officially now done with Summer League before it ends. Victor Wembanyama was shut down earlier this week by the Spurs after playing in two games, Scoot Henderson will miss the remainder of Portland's schedule due to a shoulder injury, and now Brandon Miller's time in Las Vegas is over.

The Charlotte Hornets announced Thursday evening that the No. 2 overall pick in June's draft will be shut down for the rest of Summer League due to a coach's decision. In the five games Miller played in both California and Vegas, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

In the California Classic, Miller shot the ball well, going 46.7% from the field and 44% from 3-point range over the two games. However, Miller's efficiency didn't travel to Las Vegas, where he shot just 35.4% from the floor and 26.1% from deep in three games. He also averaged 4.7 fouls in Vegas, something he'll need to work on in his rookie season.

Efficiency issues aside, Miller did end his summer stint on a high note with a 26-point, six-rebound performance against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Miller shot over 50% from both the field and from beyond the arc, in a game where he also recorded two assists and two blocks. He knocked down 3s, showed off his athleticism in transition and showed how dangerous he can be when attacking the rim off the bounce.

With Miller's time at Summer League over, the focus now turns to his rookie season where we'll get to see him paired up with LaMelo Ball in Charlotte. Miller definitely showed flashes of his potential over his five Summer League games, now we'll have to see if that translates against tougher competition.