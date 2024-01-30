The NBA jersey sales numbers through the first half of the season are in, and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has been incredibly popular. Through just 41 games with the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama has already broken into the top five.

On Tuesday, the NBA released the top 15 selling jerseys on the official league website, and the top few spots shouldn't be a huge surprise. Steph Curry remains one of the most popular athletes in the country, and he slotted in at No. 1. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James rounded out the top three.

Wembanyama landed right behind James at No. 4, and while that isn't exactly shocking, it is very impressive. Wembanyama has already leapfrogged big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in last summer's NBA Draft, is off to a productive start in his NBA career. Not only is he averaging 20.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, but Wembanyama is also leading the league with 3.1 blocks per game.

On Thursday, Wembanyama could land among the NBA's best and brightest in a different way. That's when the league will announce the reserves for the 2024 All-Star Game. After missing out on a starting spot in a loaded Western Conference, Wembanyama has a shot to crack the roster as a rookie.