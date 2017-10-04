Nearly all NBA GMs pick Warriors to win title; Lonzo Ball will be Rookie of the Year

The annual preseason survey of NBA GMs is out for 2017-18, and once again, it's an interesting look at how some of the big decision makers are expecting this season to go.

In what should come as no surprise, the Golden State Warriors are the GMs' pick to win the title once again, with 93 percent picking them to repeat as champions. This is up from last season, when 69 percent of GMs predicted they would win the Finals.

The GMs are also tapping LeBron James to be the league's MVP, with 50 percent of the vote. The next highest vote-getter was Kevin Durant, at 29 percent. This is the sixth straight season in which LeBron has been the GMs' favorite to win MVP. The last time he wasn't was back in 2011-12, when KD had slightly more votes.

A few other highlights from the GMs' thoughts heading into the 2017-18 season: