The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr.

In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog, the two-on-two scrimmage with the Pippens is listed as the "ultimate sports experience." Whoever purchases the experience will get to bring a friend out to Los Angeles for a full experience with the father and son.

"Thanks to Neiman Marcus Concrete Runway and Talent Resources Sports, now it's your turn and a friend's turn to play against this dynamic father-and-son duo and learn a trick or two on the court," the description reads.

In addition to the basketball game, the buyer will get to have a private dinner with Pippen and Pippen Jr. That will also include a tasting of Pippen's bourbon, Digits. Finally, the package comes with an autographed copy of Pippen's book, Unguarded.

According to the listing in Neiman Marcus, Pippen will donate $278,000 to the Chi Prep Academy. That is a not profit that "promotes high standards through academics, entrepreneurship, and athletics."

One of the greatest players in NBA history, Pippen was a key part of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s. Alongside Michael Jordan, Pippen led the Bulls to six NBA titles while amassing 18,940 points, 7,494 rebounds, 6,135 assists, and 2,307 steals throughout his lengthy career.

After playing three seasons at Vanderbilt, Pippen Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer as an undrafted free agent. He made his NBA debut on Oct. 18 against the Golden State Warriors.