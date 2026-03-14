The Brooklyn Nets (17-49, 8-26 away) and the Philadelphia 76ers (35-31, 18-16 home) come into Saturday afternoon's game missing key pieces. The 76ers will be down star guard Tyrese Maxey (finger). Joel Embiid (oblique) is not ready to return either, and long-term absences of Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow) and Paul George (suspension) are reeling, having lost five of their last seven games. The Nets will be without leading scorer Michael Porter Jr., who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. These teams have played three times this NBA season, and the Sixers lead the series 2-1.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The latest Nets vs. 76ers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have Philadelphia as the 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Nets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -8.5 at DraftKings Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 217.5 points Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -389, Nets +305 Nets vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Nets vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nets vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nets vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (217.5). Both teams are missing significant scoring contributors, so offensive flow could be hard to come by. Brooklyn has seen 53% of its games go Under this season, but that trend is stronger on the road, where the Nets have a convincing 62% Under rate.

The Nets are projected to have five players score above 10 points. The injury-riddled 76ers are projected to have three players score over 17 points, with VJ Edgecombe leading the way at 23 projected points. The simulations project a total of 212 points being scored, making the Under the play in 59% of simulations.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nets vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.