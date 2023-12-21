Ben Simmons will remain sidelined for at least the next two weeks, the Brooklyn Nets announced Wednesday. Simmons has been sidelined since Nov. 6 and has appeared in just six games this season because of a nerve impingement in his back.

From the team's press release:

Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement) has displayed consistent strength improvement in the affected area over the past two weeks and has further increased individual court work. His status will be updated again in approximately two weeks.

"He's just continuing to improve strength-wise, which is the biggest thing for him, which is allowing him to continue to do things on the floor," Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said before the team's 121-102 loss against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Wednesday. "So again, we'll see where he's at in two weeks, but all signs are pointing towards him improving, which is the best thing, and heading in the right direction for us."

Coming into the season, Simmons was optimistic that he'd be back to his old self. He'd used his extended offseason "to focus on my body and get it to a place where I felt that strength come back and let that area heal," he said at media day," adding that it felt "amazing" to be healthy and it was "a blessing" to be able to "do my job to the best of my ability."

Simmons appeared in 42 games last season and did not play after the All-Star break because of a nerve impingement in his back. When he did play in 2022-23, he could not move the way he did when he made three All-Star teams with the Philadelphia 76ers. "I could barely jump," Simmons told Andscape's Marc Spears in August.

While Simmons showed some encouraging signs in the preseason, his back -- which has plagued him since February 2020 -- was not able to hold up beyond the first week of November. On Dec. 8, Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, told the New York Post that Simmons was looking at his rehab as a "matter of days to weeks, as opposed to weeks to months," but stressed that he'd need time and patience:

"He's been doing well, slowly taking steps. He's starting to move around a little bit now. He's starting to be able to run on some underwater treadmill stuff. So he's starting to get around and move. "It's essentially how he sustains being able to do this, and then you move to the next kind of stage of rehab which is rebuilding him to get back to on-court stuff, getting back to that. … It's like any injury. You do it in progressions, like one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three and stuff like that. So he's doing the part now that builds towards that." … "It's just one of those things where it sucks," Lee said. "When you're in season, the No. 1 thing you need is time and patience, and the No. 1 thing you don't have is time and/or patience, right? For him, obviously, with his background, having missed the amount of time that he has over the last couple years, obviously it's frustrating. But you sit and you watch this team play and see the way he's going to be able to impact it, this team's got an opportunity to create something."

Brooklyn was 12-9 after a win against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 8. It had the No. 7 offense in the NBA, was tied for eighth in net rating (+3.6) and had won six of its last seven games. Since then, however, it has lost five of six games. After putrid offensive performances against the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz and the Knicks, it has fallen to 12th on offense. Its net rating (+0.3) is now tied for 17th.

Some of this slide can be attributed to the Nets' other injuries catching up with them. Lonnie Walker IV, who started the season on a tear -- he's shooting 46.3% from 3-point range and 48.3% on pull-up 3s -- has missed the last nine games because of a strained left hamstring. The latest on his status, according to the team, is that he "has steadily increased his individual on-court activity" and "is expected to progress to 5-on-5 play over the next several days, with the goal of returning to the lineup next week."

Dennis Smith Jr., whose point-of-attack defense and ability to pressure the rim were particularly valuable with Simmons sidelined, has been out for the last seven games because of an upper back sprain. Smith could be back as soon as Friday's game against the Nuggets; the team announced that he has been "cleared for full basketball activities" and will be listed as questionable.

At 13-14, Brooklyn is ninth in the East.