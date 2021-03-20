The Brooklyn Nets are shorthanded at the moment, with star forward Kevin Durant still out due to a hamstring injury. But the good news is they have reinforcements arriving. Former All-Star Blake Griffin has been upgraded to probable in the team's latest injury report and could make his Nets debut on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Griffin, who began the season with the Detroit Pistons, agreed to a buyout with the club earlier this month and became a free agent. Shortly afterward, he came to an agreement with the Nets, but though he officially signed with Brooklyn nearly two weeks ago, he's yet to suit up for them.

In fact, he hasn't played a game at all since Feb. 12, when he scored 12 points in the Pistons' win over the Boston Celtics. After that outing, he came to an agreement with the Pistons to sit out until the two sides could figure out his future. That long stint on the sideline, coupled with continued management from his offseason knee surgery meant Griffin had to work his way back into health and game shape before debuting with the Nets.

Over the 20 games, he did play this season before the move, Griffin looked little like his old self. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting just 36.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point land. Most notably, he didn't throw down a single dunk. Though he still has the cache and name recognition, this isn't the same as the Nets adding 2014 Griffin, or even 2019 Griffin.

Still, it was a smart low-risk move by the Nets. Griffin will not be expected to carry much weight on this superteam and can settle into a supporting role. That should be a much better fit at this stage of his career, and as a point-forward and occassional scorer, Griffin could be a helpful player down the stretch. If not, he'll still get to be a part of a contender again, and the Nets won't have lost anything.

Either way, it's going to be fun to see him finally get on the court with this group. The Nets-Wizards games this season have been wild, so this was already going to be a must-watch matchup, and Griffin's potential debut only confirms that status.