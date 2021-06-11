The first two games of the East semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks weren't really competitive enough to get heated. That all changed when the series shifted back to Milwaukee for Game 3, and the Bucks escaped with an 86-83 win.

After a brilliant start by the Bucks, the game turned into a rock fight. Neither team could buy a basket, and it didn't take long for the frustration to boil over. In the middle of the third quarter, PJ Tucker was whistled for a foul on Kevin Durant, and couldn't believe the call.

As Tucker started to complain, Durant sent some choice words his way, which started a little scuffle. Tucker got right in Durant's face, and the Nets star didn't back down. Teammates and security quickly rushed in to make sure things didn't get out of hand, but one security person got a little too excited.

He came sprinting in and shoved Tucker, which was really the biggest blow of the whole incident. Strangely enough, it turns out that was Durant's personal bodyguard, and he's on the Nets' payroll, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

It's great to have security on hand to make sure things don't get out of control, because the last thing anyone wants is a serious fight that leads to injuries and/or suspensions. At the same time, it's the security's job to calm things down, not rile them up, and they shouldn't come running into the fray like they're entering a ring at the Royal Rumble. And they especially shouldn't do that when they're one of the player's personal bodyguards.

Nothing serious happened so this one really isn't a big deal, but you have to imagine the league isn't thrilled to have a player's personal security detail coming onto the court during a game and making contact with an opposing player. That's pretty close to crossing the line of doing more harm than good.