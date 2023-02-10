Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview following his team's win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the NBA announced Friday.

After the Nets picked up the 116-105 victory, Thomas was asked about comments Spencer Dinwiddie made during his and Dorian Finney-Smith's introductory press conference. Dinwiddie said they might not be the best trade package, but that they were "the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department."

Thomas responded by saying, "I seen it. But I was like, 'Man, he just talking.' We already had good-looking dudes. No homo."

Later that night, Thomas, 21, took to Twitter to apologize and say that his response was "insensitive."

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview," Thomas wrote. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."

This is the first fine of Thomas' NBA career. The former Summer League Co-MVP joined the Nets after being selected 27th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is registering 10.6 points, 1.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds in an average of 16.3 minutes per game while shooting at 45.5% from the field this season.

Five years ago, Denver Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for a similar incident. Last September, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 because of similar language used in an Instagram post.