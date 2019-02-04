Nets' Caris LeVert could return to action prior to All-Star break, just months after gruesome leg injury, per report

Back in November, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert leaped into the air on a fastbreak during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. By the time he crashed to the ground, there were fears that his career would never be the same.

Yet just months later, LeVert is set to resume five-on-five practice and could return to action prior to the All-Star break, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski. Via ESPN:

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is returning to full five-on-five practice and there's optimism that he can return to the season prior to the All-Star Break in mid-February, league sources told ESPN. LeVert, out since mid-November after dislocating his right foot, has made steady progress and is expected to practice with the Nets G League team this week in Brooklyn, league sources said.

LeVert was taken off on a stretcher during that game against the Timberwolves, but as it turned out, his injury wasn't quite as bad as feared. He suffered a dislocated foot, a painful injury, but one that thankfully did not require surgery.

While it's just generally good news for a player to return so soon after a horrifying fall that could have ruined his career, this is especially cool for LeVert. Prior to his injury, he was in the midst of a breakout season, putting up 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Plus, when he returns, he'll do so to a team that is now expected to make the playoffs. After losing to the Timberwolves on the night LeVert went down, the Nets were 6-8 on the season. A few weeks later, they were 8-18, and appeared set for another trip to the lottery.

Since then, however, they've played some fantastic basketball, and are holding onto the sixth seed at 28-26 ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBATV add-on). LeVert's return also comes at a perfect time, as the Nets just lost Spencer Dinwiddie, a key part of their backcourt, to a thumb injury that will keep him out until the spring.