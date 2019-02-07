Nets' Caris LeVert expected back Friday against Bulls, just months after gruesome leg injury, per report

Back in November, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert leaped into the air on a fastbreak during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. By the time he crashed to the ground, there were fears that his career would never be the same.

It's been a tough journey back for the Brooklyn Nets' rising star, but according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, LeVert is ready to return to his squad on Friday against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV).

LeVert will be available for the #Nets tomorrow. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 7, 2019

LeVert was taken off on a stretcher during that game against the Timberwolves, but as it turned out, his injury wasn't quite as bad as feared. He suffered a dislocated foot, a painful injury, but one that thankfully did not require surgery.

Months after an injury that looked like it ended his season, LeVert was able to resume five-on-five practices as he prepared for a return before the All-Star break.

While it's just generally good news for a player to return so soon after a horrifying fall that could have ruined his career, this is especially cool for LeVert. Prior to his injury, he was in the midst of a breakout season, putting up 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Plus, when he returns, he'll do so to a team that is now expected to make the playoffs. After losing to the Timberwolves on the night LeVert went down, the Nets were 6-8 on the season. A few weeks later, they were 8-18, and appeared set for another trip to the lottery.

Since then, however, they've played some fantastic basketball, and are holding onto the sixth seed at 29-27LeVert's return also comes at a perfect time, as the Nets just lost Spencer Dinwiddie, a key part of their backcourt, to a thumb injury that will keep him out until the spring.