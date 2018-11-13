Nets' Caris LeVert suffers gruesome leg injury, taken off court on stretcher
LeVert's injury occurred late in the second quarter as he attempted to defend Josh Okogie on a fast break
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has suffered a devastating lower leg injury.
Late in the second quarter of the Nets' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert hustled back on the fast break and leaped into the air to try and defend Wolves guard Josh Okogie. With LeVert flying into the play, Okogie decided not to go up for a layup, and instead threw a pass out to the perimeter. In the process the two collided, and LeVert was knocked off balance in mid-air. He landed awkwardly, and his right ankle/lower leg appeared to suffer a major injury in the process.
If you would like to view the play, you can do so here. Please be advised that it is rather gruesome.
LeVert took one look at his crooked leg, immediately laid back on the ground and covered his head with his hands. Medical staff rushed onto the floor, and players from both teams cringed when they saw the result of the injury. A stretcher was quickly brought out, and once his leg was stabilized, LeVert was taken off the floor.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation.
This incident immediately brings back memories of Gordon Hayward's fall from opening night last season, which resulted in a similar injury. It's not clear yet exactly what happened in LeVert's case, but it's safe to say he will be out for a long time.
It's terrible any time a player suffers an injury like this, which will keep them off the court for an extended period, but this comes at such an unfortunate time for LeVert. The third-year guard had come into his own this season, and was averaging a career-high 19 points, as well as 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fultz shoots worst free throw yet
Fultz's shooting motion looks like it's getting even worse
-
NBA scores and highlights
MVP candidates Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis meet to highlight Monday's NBA action
-
Report: Rockets, Anthony discussing role
Anthony has been away from the Rockets with an illness, per the team
-
NBA Power Rankings: Season of surprises
Also, the production from big men Serge Ibaka, JaVale McGee and Domantas Sabonis have been...
-
SportsLine: 76ers see title odds rise
SportsLine's simulations also give the Warriors a 56.3 percent chance to win the title for...
-
LeBron 'almost cracked' after slow start
L.A. has begun to turn things around, winning three games in a row -- albeit against lowly...