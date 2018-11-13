Nets' Caris LeVert suffers gruesome leg injury, taken off court on stretcher

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has suffered a devastating lower leg injury.

Late in the second quarter of the Nets' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeVert hustled back on the fast break and leaped into the air to try and defend Wolves guard Josh Okogie. With LeVert flying into the play, Okogie decided not to go up for a layup, and instead threw a pass out to the perimeter. In the process the two collided, and LeVert was knocked off balance in mid-air. He landed awkwardly, and his right ankle/lower leg appeared to suffer a major injury in the process.

If you would like to view the play, you can do so here. Please be advised that it is rather gruesome.

LeVert took one look at his crooked leg, immediately laid back on the ground and covered his head with his hands. Medical staff rushed onto the floor, and players from both teams cringed when they saw the result of the injury. A stretcher was quickly brought out, and once his leg was stabilized, LeVert was taken off the floor.

Caris LeVert just got taken off the court after a gruesome landing on his leg.



Terrible. Prayers to LeVert 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hus0te0zyj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 13, 2018

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation.

This incident immediately brings back memories of Gordon Hayward's fall from opening night last season, which resulted in a similar injury. It's not clear yet exactly what happened in LeVert's case, but it's safe to say he will be out for a long time.

It's terrible any time a player suffers an injury like this, which will keep them off the court for an extended period, but this comes at such an unfortunate time for LeVert. The third-year guard had come into his own this season, and was averaging a career-high 19 points, as well as 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.