The drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets appears to be over... at least for now. Durant rescinded his trade request and has agreed to remain with the team, but that did not stop Twitter from stirring the pot a little bit more.
On June 30, Durant requested a trade from the Nets due to frustration with general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. The team explored trade options throughout the summer but could not find a suitable deal. So Durant has now chosen to stay on board, alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Marks released a statement about the resolution agreed upon by both sides.
"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
When social media saw the news, everyone immediately shared their thoughts, including Patrick Beverly of the Utah Jazz. Durant himself, known for firing back at critics on Twitter, got in on the fun too.
Joe Tsai and Kevin Durant for the next four years pic.twitter.com/DvNqDtQUXT— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) August 23, 2022
Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 23, 2022
Kevin Durant returning to the Nets pic.twitter.com/OvTMCHJzd8— DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) August 23, 2022
I don’t have to explain myself to Jordan hicks. Who are u again? https://t.co/MnnUuq1Znj— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 23, 2022
With plenty of shots being fired in his direction, Durant logged on to defend himself, as he has been known to do. Few, if any, star athletes are as interactive on social media as Durant.
KD is reading all y’all lil tweets just remember that. Every single one lol— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 23, 2022
Beyond every factor working against Durant for a trade -- zero leverage, age, injury history, the Nets seeking a gigantic haul -- I imagine a huge issue is KD not only seeming impossible to make happy, but not even appearing like he knows what he wants, period. AK— Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) August 23, 2022
KD’s ultimatum lasted almost as long as the Nets playoff run. The man has a will of steel— Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) August 23, 2022
Kevin Durant hating being in Brooklyn, but unable to leave? Congrats. You're officially a New Yorker.— Sam Morril (@sammorril) August 23, 2022
Now entering his third season with the Nets, Durant is coming off another excellent year in which he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
After they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Durant and the Nets will try to rebound in the 2022-23 season as they chase championship expectations.