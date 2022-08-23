The drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets appears to be over... at least for now. Durant rescinded his trade request and has agreed to remain with the team, but that did not stop Twitter from stirring the pot a little bit more.

On June 30, Durant requested a trade from the Nets due to frustration with general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. The team explored trade options throughout the summer but could not find a suitable deal. So Durant has now chosen to stay on board, alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

Marks released a statement about the resolution agreed upon by both sides.

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

When social media saw the news, everyone immediately shared their thoughts, including Patrick Beverly of the Utah Jazz. Durant himself, known for firing back at critics on Twitter, got in on the fun too.

With plenty of shots being fired in his direction, Durant logged on to defend himself, as he has been known to do. Few, if any, star athletes are as interactive on social media as Durant.

Now entering his third season with the Nets, Durant is coming off another excellent year in which he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

After they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Durant and the Nets will try to rebound in the 2022-23 season as they chase championship expectations.