Nets’ ex- teammates lead way in Long Island win over Grand Rapids

Led by three former teammates of Brooklyn Nets players, their Long Island affiliate (2-2) topped the previously undefeated Grand Rapids Drive (4-1) by a score of 93-91 Sunday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

Shannon Scott, who shared the backcourt at Ohio State with D’Angelo Russell, led the way for the L.I. Nets, shooting 8-of-10 from the field including 5-of-5 from three-point range for a game-high 23 points. He added five assists and four steals in 39 minutes. Scott is the son of Charlie Scott, the great North Carolina and NBA player.

Akil Mitchell who played four years at Virginia with Joe Harris, scored 10 points and shot 5-of-8. And Kamari Murphy, who played with Isaiah Whitehead at Brooklyn’s Lincoln High School in Coney Island, had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Milton Doyle, who was in Nets training camp, finished with 11 and Thomas Wimbush, the Nets first round pick in the D-League Draft had 12 points, five rebounds and shot 2-of-3 from deep.

Grand Rapids guard Dwight Buycks led the charge for the Drive with a team-high 22 points in the contest, while 6’10” center Landry Nnoko registered a double-double for the visitors with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nets tallied 12 unanswered points in the final minute and a half of the second quarter to take a 49-46 lead to halftime. Seven of the 12 points came from guard Jeremy Senglin off the bench. He ended the night with a total of 13 points.

The home team held onto two one-point leads with under 30 seconds remaining in the game before a free throw from Senglin secured the two-point victory with only 5.9 seconds left on the clock.

Long Island plays again today in Lakeland. Florida, vs. the Magic affiliate.