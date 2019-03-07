Nets fans taunt Lakers with 'Thank You, Magic' chant while D'Angelo Russell shoots free throws
Brooklyn fans seem more than content with L.A.'s decision to deal its former No. 2 overall pick to the Nets back in 2017
It was a rocky tenure for D'Angelo Russell during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
During Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, Russell found himself at the free-throw line and Nets fans began chanting "Thank You, Magic." Of course, the chant refers to Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, who traded Russell to the Nets back in 2017.
Prior to the 2017 NBA Draft, the Lakers traded Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the draft, which ended up being Kyle Kuzma. It was one of Johnson's first moves after joining Los Angeles' front office.
Russell has turned into a franchise player for the Nets as he participated in his first NBA All-Star Game last month. After missing 48 games during the 2017-18 campaign, the former second overall pick has bounced back this season with averages of 20.5 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Nets, back in action against the Hawks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), have really turned their franchise around and currently find themselves in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn currently is in seventh place in the East with a 34-33 record and hold a 2.5 game advantage over the Miami Heat, who are currently the eight seed. If the Nets do end up qualifying for the postseason, Russell will be a huge factor in how well the team does.
