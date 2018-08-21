Nets forward Kenneth Faried arrested on marijuana possession charge in Long Island
Faried was a passenger in a car that was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint Sunday in Southampton, New York
Brooklyn Nets forward Kenneth Faried was arrested over the weekend for possession of marijuana in Southampton, New York, according to the local police department. The veteran was a passenger in a car that was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint. Via ESPN:
Brooklyn Nets forward Kenneth Faried was arrested on Sunday for unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.
Faried was with two other men in a car driving through a DWI sobriety check point and police say they smelled 'a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.'
Faried was charged with fourth degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor for those allegedly in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.
Following the arrest, Faried was taken to the police headquarters for processing, and was later released on bail. In a statement to TMZ, the Nets wrote, "We are aware of the situation involving Kenneth Faried and are in the process of gathering more information at this time."
The Nets acquired Faried earlier this summer in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets sent Faried, Darrell Arthur, a protected 2019 first-round pick and a future second-round pick in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead, in what was essentially a salary dump for the Nuggets.
