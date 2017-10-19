Nets guard Jeremy Lin exits game, helped off court after apparent knee injury

For all their faults, the Brooklyn Nets have an exciting young group of players and certainly know how to put the ball in the basket. Part of the reason for excitement this season was the fact that point guard Jeremy Lin was finally healthy after playing only 36 games last season.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the team's season-opening 140-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers, however, Lin landed awkwardly after a layup attempt, grabbed his knee immediately and began writhing in pain on the floor.

Lin appeared to say "I'm done. I'm done," before wincing and falling to the floor. He was helped to the locker room, and without him the Nets were unable to launch a comeback.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lin will be evaluated in New York on Thursday, and there is "tremendous concern" about the injury.