Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson fined $25,000 for 'verbally abusing' referees
Atkinson was ejected from the Nets' loss to the Pacers on Friday night
The Brooklyn Nets' seven-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night, when they lost to the Indiana Pacers, 114-106. That wasn't the only bad news for Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. The second-year coach was ejected with just over a minute to play in the game and has now been fined $25,000 for "verbally abusing" referees.
After Rodions Kurucs was called for a foul on Darren Collison on a fast break, an irate Atkinson immediately left the bench area to confront one of the referees, Tony Brothers. He was quickly tossed from the game, but not before he got in some more choice words for the refs as he was held back by two assistant coaches.
After the game, Atkinson took full responsibility, saying he needs to be "mentally stronger." Via ESPN:
"We've just got to be mentally stronger, and I've got to be mentally stronger, fighting through those situations," Atkinson said of his ejection. "Just frustration on my part. I have to coach myself. I don't love that scene out there. That's not what I'm there for. I'm not here to make a show. So I apologize for that. That's not who I am. But it happens in this league sometimes with the emotion and intensity of the game."
Atkinson will have another opportunity to show his mental toughness on Sunday evening when his Nets host the Phoenix Suns in their final game before the Christmas holiday (6 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
In his second year in charge of the Nets' rebuild, Atkinson has the team not only playing hard, but on the cusp of the playoff picture -- something the Nets haven't come close to reaching since 2015. Even after the loss to the Pacers, the Nets are just one game out of eighth place in the East.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights, updates
The NBA offers a seven-game slate on Saturday evening
-
Barnes responds to Cuban's comments
Cuban criticized youth basketball development in America, and suggested kids would be better...
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Clippers
The Denver Nuggets will look to continue their winning streak when they face the Los Angeles...
-
Raptors vs. 76ers: How to watch, picks
The Sixers will look to get their first win of the season against the top-seeded Raptors
-
Mavs-Warriors: Expert Picks, Line, O/U
Can Luka Doncic and Co. keep up with the champs?
-
Davis says he'd take legacy over money
The All-Star big man can make more money remaining in New Orleans, but that's apparently not...