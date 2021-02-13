In the lead up to the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, the path to completing that deal wasn't as amicable as it could've been. Harden publicly criticized the team saying that the Rockets "can't be fixed" and that he's done everything he can to try and lead this team to a championship. It created turmoil in the locker room that spilled onto the court, which resulted in the Rockets getting out to a dreadful start to the season.

Looking back on it now, though, Harden wishes it all went down differently.

"I don't like it at all because that's not who I am," Harden said in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "The drama, the extra whatever you want to call it, the negativity for me. I don't really like negative energy. That's draining. So I don't like how it necessarily happened. I feel like it could have happened a lot smoother, a lot easier, but it is what it is."

This is the second time since being traded to the Nets that Harden has been openly apologetic for how the situation was handled, the first time was upon his arrival in Brooklyn during his introductory press conference when he said that he wasn't trying to be disrespectful to the Rockets during the whole ordeal.

After Harden made the comment about the Rockets not being good enough, he was traded the following day, ending an eight-year relationship with a franchise that he won an MVP with and took to the Western Conference Finals twice. Although the ending of the pairing was messy, Harden still respects the Rockets' organization.

"Apologize for how it went down, but I guess I had to do what I had to do in order to get to where I wanted to go," Harden said. "And credit to Houston, they didn't necessarily have to trade me to Brooklyn. They could have traded me anywhere, but those are some stand-up guys over there. And it ended up the right way, but just didn't like how that month or two played out."

Harden got what he wanted, he's now on a team with two of his friends in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on a Brooklyn roster that should be one of the heavy favorites to make it to the Finals. While the Rockets won't be winning a championship in the immediate future, since trading Harden, they did get a nice return in the form of future draft picks, and flipped Caris LeVert for Victor Oladipo, who has been working back to his All-Star self.