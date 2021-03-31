Actor Michael Rapaport posted screenshots of a private conversation between him and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on Tuesday, and now KD is apologizing for his action. In the exchange, Durant uttered several homophobic slurs directed at Rapaport after the actor originally called out the NBA star for how he handled an interview on national television.

Durant took to Twitter later on Tuesday to apologize to Rapaport for his actions.

According to the screenshots, the situation began in December following the Nets' season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors. The only timestamp on the conversation is Dec. 23, 2020, which was when the conversation began. It's unclear when the conversation ramped back up prior to Rapaport posting the screenshots.

It all started when "The NBA on TNT" crew mocked Durant for his low-key demeanor when an interview with Charles Barkley wrapped up.

"K.D. seemed deeply in his feelings with the [TNT] crew after the game," Rapaport tweeted at the time. "DAMNIT he's super sensitive about everything. Don't do the interview."

In response, Durant snapped back by calling Rapaport a "b---h," "p---y," and "piece of s--t" in his DMs. In addition, Durant also made multiple homophobic references directed at Rapaport in private messages.

The Nets star also took shots at Rapaport's wife and challenged the actor to a fight on the streets of New York City.

"I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them," Rapaport tweeted on Tuesday. "The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America's sweetheart right?"

Durant could potentially be subject to punishment by the NBA, considering the league's stance on homophobic and misogynistic comments.