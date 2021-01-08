Kevin Durant's return to action is drawing near. On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said his anticipation is that Durant will be cleared to play on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder assuming the star continues to test negative for COVID-19.

Durant was required to quarantine for seven days after the NBA's contact tracing initiative revealed that he had been exposed to COVID-19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Durant already had COVID-19 early in the outbreak. He has tested negative and still has antibodies according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the league's rules do not distinguish between players that have had COVID and those that have not.

In the one game that Durant has missed so far while in quarantine, the Nets scored a surprisingly easy 34-point victory over the Utah Jazz. They play again on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. If they can split that back-to-back and get out of this Durant-less stretch with a winning record, that would be a terrific outcome for a Nets roster that is still trying to find its way.

While Durant and Kyrie Irving have been terrific in their returns from injury, and are averaging a combined 55.3 points per game, it hasn't been the best start to the season in Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie is done for the year after suffering a torn ACL, leaving them without a key tertiary scoring option, and the Nets are stuck at 4-4 following some disappointing losses to teams they would expect to beat -- Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, for example.

This is going to be a long, strange season, though, and the Nets won't be judged on how they do in December and January, but rather what they accomplish in the playoffs.