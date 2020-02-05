Nets' Kevin Durant is running again, progressing in rehab from Achilles injury
The star forward is nearly eight months removed from suffering a torn Achilles in the NBA Finals
Kevin Durant suffered a devastating Achilles tendon injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. Close to eight months removed from that horrific injury, Durant, now with the Brooklyn Nets, has started to run in his rehabilitation.
On Tuesday, video surfaced of Durant sprinting and doing drills on the practice court at the Nets training facility.
"He's been doing this," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told media members after Tuesday's practice. "It's been part of his rehab."
Atkinson wouldn't elaborate on how long Durant has been running. However, the team is holding to its announcement that Durant will be sitting out the duration of the 2019-20 season.
According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Durant has progressed to shooting flat-footed jump shots and fading jumpers, while now adding running to his arsenal.
Durant hasn't spoken publicly about his status since his introductory Nets press conference in September. He is in the first year of a four-year, $146 million contract that he signed with the Nets shortly after free agency opened. The star forward joined the likes of Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn after spending the past three seasons with the Warriors, twice winning NBA Finals MVP.
During his time with the Warriors, Durant put together averages of 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.
