The Nets were swept out of the opening round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, leaving Brooklyn's players with more free time on their hands. For star forward Kevin Durant, that means more time for Twitter.

While some fans claim KD has too active of a presence on social media, Durant recently revealed that he has absolutely no plans to delete his Twitter account.

His choice words when asked if he'll get off the social media platform? "f--- that."

That KD tweet came after TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley called out Durant for coming up small in the Nets' series against the Celtics.

"All these bus riders, they don't mean nothing to me," Barkley regarding Durant winning two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. "If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talking about you a champion."

Durant then threw some shade directly at Barkley for his criticism. In a post on his Instagram story, Durant posted photos of Barkley playing alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen, maintaining that he isn't the player that started the concept of joining super teams.

KD did receive a significant amount of criticism for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with an already stacked Warriors squad. Following his tenure with the Warriors, Durant signed with the Nets and teamed up with Kyrie Irving. Since arriving in Brooklyn, Durant has come up short though, despite playing with Irving and even James Harden.