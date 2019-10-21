Nets' Kevin Durant says Stephen Curry is a better player than Russell Westbrook
When asked why he thought Curry was better, Durant said 'he can shoot better'
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has played with two future Hall-of-Fame point guards over the course of his career, as he suited up alongside Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City and Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors.
During a recent episode of How Hungry Are You? with his ex-Thunder teammate Serge Ibaka, Durant was asked which player was better between Westbrook and Curry, and he went with Curry because of his shooting skills.
"Steph Curry," Durant replied to the question. "He can shoot better."
Though he played with Westbrook for more than twice as long as he played with Curry, Durant's answer isn't especially surprising given his rocky relationship with Westbrook, and the amount of success that he experienced with Curry in Golden State. The duo won two championships together, while Durant and Westbrook were unable to capture a title together in Oklahoma City.
Plus, even though Durant decided to walk away from Curry and the Warriors to sign in Brooklyn, things ended amicably, which wasn't the case when Durant walked away from Westbrook and the Thunder in 2016. Over the offseason, Curry said that he was extremely proud of what he and Durant were able to accomplish together.
"The three years that we had were special," Curry said. "With K.D., we had three straight Finals appearances. We won two of them. And we accomplished a lot as a group. Everybody talks about the amount of time we had on that team, but that doesn't mean you can figure it out on the court and that you put all the pieces together to be successful. I'm really proud of what we accomplished."
Durant is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season as he recovers from the Achilles injury that he suffered in the NBA Finals. However, when he ultimately returns to action he will pair with yet another All-Star-caliber point guard in Kyrie Irving, and it will be extremely interesting to see how much success that duo will be able to achieve.
