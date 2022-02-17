The Brooklyn Nets erased a 28-point deficit en route to a historic 111-106 comeback win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Wednesday. Despite being on the injured list and not actually involved in the victory, Nets star forward Kevin Durant still made sure to rub the win in the faces of Knicks fans.

"Nets fans were loud in the barc...I mean the garden tonight," Durant wrote after Brooklyn's win.

Nets guard Cam Thomas led the charge in the comeback as he scored a team-high 21 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Thomas scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and hit a game-clinching 3 with less than seven seconds to go in the contest.

Thomas helped start a 15-0 fourth-quarter run that lasted four minutes and allowed Brooklyn to take its first lead of the game.

The Nets also received a boost from two of their new acquisitions in guard Seth Curry and big man Andre Drummond, who were both acquired in a trade along with Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers last week. Curry scored 20 points and knocked down six of his nine attempts from beyond the arc while Drummond chipped in 11 points and secured 19 rebounds on the night.

Durant is currently out of the lineup due to an MCL sprain and hasn't played since Jan. 15. Kyrie Irving can't play in Nets home games at the Barclays Center due to being unvaccinated. On top of all that, it's unclear when Simmons will take the court for Brooklyn as he has yet to play this season after refusing to suit up for the 76ers.

Still, even though he's not on the court, Durant has no problem poking a little bit of fun at the expense of the Nets' New York City foes.