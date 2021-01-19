Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd. On Tuesday, Irving confirmed the charitable deed and told the media that he's "just trying to do my part."

In an appearance on "The Rematch" podcast, formr NBA player Stephen Jackson, who was a friend of the late Floyd, initially said that Irving had purchased the home for the Floyd family.

"Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney," Jackson said.

Last May, Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police when a white officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd's death led to protests around the United States.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Irving made the home purchase approximately five to six months ago. In July, Irving also donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who chose not to play the remainder of the 2020 season in a bubble.

The Nets guard has been away from the team and has missed the last seven games for personal reasons. Irving will miss Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but could make his return on Wednesday or Friday when the Nets face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Irving does take the floor again, it'll be for the first time since Brooklyn acquired star guard James Harden in a trade with the Houston Rockets.