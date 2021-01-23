The debut of the Brooklyn Nets' big three hasn't exactly gone to plan, as they've dropped back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that owns the third-worst offensive rating in the league. In the first loss to the Cavaliers, a game that went to double overtime, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 96 points, but Brooklyn couldn't stop Cleveland on the other end of the floor. In the second matchup, Durant didn't play and Irving and Harden weren't enough to overcome a pesky Cavs team led by Collin Sexton.

After the second loss to Cleveland, Irving said that the 0-2 road trip were "two humbling losses," as Brooklyn got a crash course in realizing that it's going to take some time before this newly-formed superteam hits its stride. However, Irving took to Instagram Saturday morning to remind critics that the Nets are still a championship-contending team.

CBS Sports HQ Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"We will be on that stage. The stage where the best of the best meet. You know, the main stage. Where those who can do, and those who cannot talk about those that are doing. If you rolling with us, great. Let's rock. If you're not, you know you want to talk about our greatness anyway!"

Irving rejoined the Nets in that first game against Cleveland, after missing seven consecutive games for personal reasons. When Irving spoke to the media to address his absence, he kept it short and sweet by saying "it's time to move on," from the attention surrounding his time away that also resulted in a $50,000 fine due to a violation of the league's health and safety protocols.

By adding Harden to the lineup, Brooklyn has arguably the most potent offensive attack in the league, with three of the most polarizing personalities to go with it. There are concerns around how Durant, Irving and Harden will mesh in the locker room, and while early results on the court show that the chemistry isn't at its peak yet, these three have only spoken glowingly of each other off of it. When Irving published that post on Instagram, Durant responded by agreeing with his teammate showing that this trio of stars are all on the same page.

Brooklyn is more than capable of making the NBA Finals, but there are some real issues on the defensive side of the ball that will need to be sorted out before championship rings are in their future.