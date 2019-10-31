Nets' Kyrie Irving responds to report on his mood swings: 'I don't have to be perfect for anyone'
Irving doesn't plan to change anything about the way that he acts
It seems like Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving makes as many headlines -- if not more -- for his behavior off the court, rather than his play on it. Most recently, a report suggested that his frequent mood swings were an "unspoken concern" for Brooklyn's front office. Irving addressed the report after Brooklyn's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night and made it clear that how he is perceived by others isn't important to him. However, he admitted that it was something that he cared about in the past.
"That's another route of human struggle is worrying about other people's perceptions of who you are," Irving said, via the New York Daily News. "Why would you ever care about that, you know? I think I fell victim to that in my past, of worrying about things that I can't control ... Human beings have mood swings. It's OK to be human. I don't have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I'm not here to dispel any perception, I'm just here to be myself."
Irving says that having people talk about you -- especially in a negative way -- comes with the territory when it comes to being among the league's elite, and he certainly doesn't plan to change the way he acts in order to appease others.
"Who cares what ESPN says or what anyone says?" Irving said. "That's gonna come with being one of the top players. History has shown you can be the best teammate ever and someone's still gonna say something negative about what you're doing and how you approach your life ... I kind of expect that at this point, for everybody to say things. I'm gonna keep on smiling and doing me. I'm happy where I am and that comes with it I guess. They try to tear down some of the most peaceful people in the world, still to this day, so it's gonna happen."
The Nets knew what they were getting when they inked Irving over the offseason, so his behavior really shouldn't come as a surprise. While Irving's mercurial nature may be off-putting to some, as long as he's producing on the court -- and he has been, as he's averaged 35.3 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game over his first four games with the Nets -- and not causing issues in the locker room, it shouldn't be an issue.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kevin Durant confirms he is out for year
Brooklyn's sidelined superstar confirms he will not play this season. 'No. I don't plan on...
-
K.D.: Draymond spat influenced decision
If you'll recall, Green told Durant the Warriors didn't him, which looks rather foolish right...
-
Heat big man Adebayo making the leap
Only Giannis and Towns have numbers similar to Adebayo, who has career highs in every major...
-
Athletes dress up for Halloween
These athletes are winning the costume contests at their Halloween parties
-
Kawhi's playmaking makes Clips scarier
Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell have excelled in the pick-and-roll, and suddenly Leonard...
-
Warriors, Suns react to Curry injury
Curry's injury is awful news in an already disastrous start to the season for Golden State
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans