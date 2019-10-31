Nets' Kyrie Irving responds to report on his mood swings: 'I don't have to be perfect for anyone'

It seems like Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving makes as many headlines -- if not more -- for his behavior off the court, rather than his play on it. Most recently, a report suggested that his frequent mood swings were an "unspoken concern" for Brooklyn's front office. Irving addressed the report after Brooklyn's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night and made it clear that how he is perceived by others isn't important to him. However, he admitted that it was something that he cared about in the past.

"That's another route of human struggle is worrying about other people's perceptions of who you are," Irving said, via the New York Daily News. "Why would you ever care about that, you know? I think I fell victim to that in my past, of worrying about things that I can't control ... Human beings have mood swings. It's OK to be human. I don't have to be perfect for anyone here, nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I'm not here to dispel any perception, I'm just here to be myself."

Irving says that having people talk about you -- especially in a negative way -- comes with the territory when it comes to being among the league's elite, and he certainly doesn't plan to change the way he acts in order to appease others.

"Who cares what ESPN says or what anyone says?" Irving said. "That's gonna come with being one of the top players. History has shown you can be the best teammate ever and someone's still gonna say something negative about what you're doing and how you approach your life ... I kind of expect that at this point, for everybody to say things. I'm gonna keep on smiling and doing me. I'm happy where I am and that comes with it I guess. They try to tear down some of the most peaceful people in the world, still to this day, so it's gonna happen."

The Nets knew what they were getting when they inked Irving over the offseason, so his behavior really shouldn't come as a surprise. While Irving's mercurial nature may be off-putting to some, as long as he's producing on the court -- and he has been, as he's averaged 35.3 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game over his first four games with the Nets -- and not causing issues in the locker room, it shouldn't be an issue.