With the start of postseason play just around the corner, injury issues continue to plague the Brooklyn Nets. During their game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, Nets guard Kyrie Irving took a hard elbow from Nikola Vucevic to the face in the third quarter. Irving remained down on the court for several minutes before eventually exiting the game and heading back to the locker room. The Nets' All-Star was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion.

Following the win for the Nets, Steve Nash addressed the media and stated that Irving had not shown any signs of a concussion, which is certainly a positive development for Brooklyn as the regular season winds down.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"No signs of a concussion. He had an X-ray, which was inconclusive, so we'll really just have to look to get it in the morning," Nash said. "He'll probably be re-scanned and all that when we get home and we'll take it from there."

Irving finished the game with 13 points, five assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes of action. You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

The Nets are already without James Harden, who has been sidelined since the end of March with a hamstring injury. Harden is reportedly close to a return to action, but now the Nets have another injury issue to worry about, though at this point the severity of Irving's injury is not known. Brooklyn's All-Star trio of Irving, Harden and Kevin Durant has still played just seven total games together, and at this point, they may not get to increase that number before the playoffs.

Despite all of the injuries that they've endured throughout the season, the Nets are still going to finish in the top three in the conference, regardless of what happens during the rest of their regular season slate. So, now, their goal just has to be to get all of their core players back out on the floor for postseason play. On paper, the Nets are arguably the most talented team in the entire NBA, and they're going to have to bank on that talent winning out in the end because they certainly haven't had an opportunity to develop much on-court chemistry up until this point.