THE NBA FREE AGENCY WINNERS (SO FAR)

There is nothing like the start of NBA free agency, and last night's frenzy certainly lived up to the billing with big trades, big contracts and big statements.

We'll start with the biggest surprise: The Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Nets for Cameron Johnson.

Porter is a talented scorer who struggles in other aspects, but Brooklyn's real value here is that 2032 unprotected first. The Nuggets, on the other hand, get a well-rounded supporting piece and cut their salary way down. As such, both teams fared well in James Herbert's trade grades.

" Nuggets: A | Johnson slides neatly into Porter's starting slot and replaces Porter's deadeye 3-point shooting. Offensively, he is a picture-perfect fit next to Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray . He showed last season that he can create off the bounce when needed, but he has never been a ball-stopper and he won't demand a ton of touches. He is not a lockdown defender, but he is a clear upgrade over Porter on that end."

Johnson slides neatly into Porter's starting slot and replaces Porter's deadeye 3-point shooting. Offensively, he is a picture-perfect fit next to and . He showed last season that he can create off the bounce when needed, but he has never been a ball-stopper and he won't demand a ton of touches. He is not a lockdown defender, but he is a clear upgrade over Porter on that end." "Nets: A | Seven years is an eternity in the NBA. It is possible that Jokić will still be dominating in Denver in his late 30s, but the Nuggets themselves aren't taking that for granted. Regardless of whether Brooklyn eventually makes that pick or moves it at some point in the next few years, it will be extremely valuable."

Jaren Jackson Jr. is also a big winner. The talented big man agreed to a five-year, $240 million max extension, with a player option in the final season of 2029-30. Jackson, 25, has established himself as a franchise cornerstone ... and he could get another big pay day when he's just 29.

Finally, we'd be remiss to praise the Hawks. They added two-way guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves and also nabbed sharpshooter Luke Kennard on a one-year deal. Remember, they also acquired Kristaps Porziņģis via trade with the Celtics and pulled off a stunning draft-night trade with the Pelicans that earned high praise.

Add in that the East looks wide open, and Atlanta lands among the winners of Brad Botkin's winners and losers.

Still, Brad's top three free agents are available, and we're keeping track of every signing right here.

THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

The moment LeBron James picked up his $52.6 million player option, two things became clear: He wanted to see what the Lakers could do in free agency, but he made it difficult, financially, for them to impress him.

That second part showed up on the first night of free agency, with the Rockets signing away Dorian Finney-Smith (4/$53M) and Los Angeles' only signing being Jake LaRavia (2/$12M). LaRavia is a young player who has shown some small flashes, but Finney-Smith is a much more proven commodity, especially for a win-now team. That's why he was sixth in Brad's top 50 free agents; LaRavia was 32nd.

Again, it's hard to feel too bad for James here. Plus, Los Angeles could still add a big man (or two) and 3-and-D wings. But so far, the Lakers are among Brad's losers.

Oh yeah, and just in case we want to get wild, Sam Quinn ranked all 29 potential James trade destinations.

🏈 Steelers acquire Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins

We interrupt your NFL dog days of summer with a blockbuster trade. Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith are headed to the Steelers, with Minkah Fitzpatrick going back to the Dolphins, who drafted him 11th overall in 2018, in return. Here are full details:

Steelers receive: CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, 2027 seventh-round pick

Dolphins receive: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, 2027 fifth-round pick

It's the latest headline in an offseason that's been filled with them in the Steel City. The Steelers traded for and extended DK Metcalf and signed Darius Slay in March and signed Aaron Rodgers in June. John Breech gives this latest move a high mark in his trade grades.

Breech: "Steelers: A- | Slay, Joey Porter Jr. and Ramsey can all play the outside, but the Steelers will only need two of them on the job. That could put Mike Tomlin in a position where he's able to use Ramsey any way that he sees fit. Ramsey has plenty of experience in the slot, so he could certainly be used there."



I broke down how Smith fits while Jeff Kerr assessed Ramsey's potential role.

Pereles: "Last year, Smith averaged 5.8 yards after catch, fourth among the 20 tight ends with at least 50 catches. This was not a one-off; in 2023, Smith's 7.1 yards after catch average was third among 19 tight ends with at least 50 catches. ... Rodgers' average pass last year went just 6.9 yards downfield, tied for the lowest in his career, and he averaged just 2.7 seconds to throw, his second-lowest figure since such tracking began (2017)."

Get the ball to Smith and watch him go. Rodgers will like that, which makes him a big winner from this deal.

The Steelers aren't done, though. In fact, they have one massive item left on the to-do list: Take care of T.J. Watt. The star edge rusher is seeking an extension, but other teams are poking around. Pittsburgh wants to keep Watt, but if it can't, Cody Benjamin has potential landing spots.

⚾ Top 25 MLB players who could be traded

With the calendar flipping to July, we're officially in the month of the MLB trade deadline. Yes, it's not until July 31, but we've already seen one blockbuster -- Rafael Devers to the Giants -- and more deals could be coming soon.

R.J. Anderson ranked the top 25 players who could be on the move with potential landing spots. You can never have too much pitching, and three righty starters are in R.J.'s top five:

2. Freddy Peralta, Brewers -- "Peralta could be the top available starter, creating the possibility that the Brewers could leverage other clubs to net an impressive return. Potential landing spots: Mets, Yankees, Padres "

"Peralta could be the top available starter, creating the possibility that the Brewers could leverage other clubs to net an impressive return. " 4. Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks -- "He's never received proper credit (or so much as a single All-Star designation) despite posting a better ERA+ since 2022 than the likes of Hunter Greene, Spencer Strider, Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow , and … well, countless others with better branding. Potential landing spots: Mariners, Braves, Twins "

"He's never received proper credit (or so much as a single All-Star designation) despite posting a better ERA+ since 2022 than the likes of , and … well, countless others with better branding. " 5. Sandy Alcantara, Marlins -- "His velocity has been there and his control, often said to be the last aspect of a pitcher's game to be restored post-operation, seems to be almost back. Potential landing spots: Rangers, Padres, Cubs"

