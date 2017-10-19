Nets lose Jeremy Lin for rest of season with a ruptured patella tendon
Jeremy Lin is out for the season after only one game
Jeremy Lin has been a spark of fun for the Nets the last two seasons. Unfortunately, that fun is going to be cut short this season after the guard left Brooklyn's opener Wednesday with what has been revealed as a season-ending knee injury.
The Nets released a statement on Lin's medical status, revealing he would be out for the season, along with a statement from Brooklyn GM Sean Marks:
Nets on Lin's medical status:
"Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin has been diagnosed with a ruptured patella tendon of the right knee. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of last night's game at Indiana. Lin is expected to miss the entire 2017-18 season. Further updates will be made available at a later time."
Nets General Manager Sean Marks:
"Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season. We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role."
Lin entered opening night as the Nets starting point guard and was expected to play a big part in Brooklyn's season. Sadly, this is the second year in a row he'll be sidelined due to injury after he only played 36 games last season. When he did play, he averaged 14 points and five assists. He left the game in the fourth quarter after putting up 18 points and four assists.
This is a huge loss for Brooklyn. Expectations for the the Nets weren't incredibly high, but there was reason to believe they could bounce back this year and be a middle-of-the-pack team in the East. However, Lin provided the ability to penetrate inside and get to the rim, or kick out for open 3-pointers. The Nets will have a hard time replacing his skill set and production.
