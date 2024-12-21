The NBA announced that Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton was fined $25,000 for throwing a basketball into the stands during Brooklyn's 101-94 win against the Raptors on Thursday.

Claxton was actually ejected from the game for the action, which occurred during the second quarter. It was an atypical situation, as Claxton was in the midst of a fastbreak opportunity and was fouled to stop what would've been an easy transition dunk. As Claxton slowed his momentum down, he casually tossed the ball into the stands and was immediately ejected for it.

As Claxton was making his way back to the locker room, he stopped for a second at the bench and grabbed a seat cushion. It looked like he was thinking about throwing it onto the court as well. Nets assistant coach Juwan Howard stopped Claxton from proceeding with it, and he walked back to the locker room without further altercation.

Up to that point, Claxton had seven points and five rebounds in 11 minutes before the ejection. Howard likely saved Claxton from further punishment from the league because if he had succeeded in throwing the seat cushion, the NBA would probably have handed down a bigger fine or perhaps a suspension.

It's been a frustrating season for Claxton, who, after averaging practically a double-double last year, is putting up 9.5 points and 7.4 rebounds. Despite a slow start from Claxton, the Nets have been performing above expectations, holding the final play-in spot in the East with an 11-16 record.