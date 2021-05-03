The Brooklyn Nets are apparently happy with the production they've received from Mike James. On Monday, the Nets announced they signed the veteran guard to a second 10-day contract. They initially inked James to a 10-day deal last month after superstar guard James Harden suffered a setback with his hamstring injury that's kept him sidelined for the past few weeks.

Since signing with Brooklyn, James has provided the Nets with some much-needed backcourt depth. He has appeared in six games for Brooklyn thus far and has averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.2 minutes of action per performance. Depending on how he performs during his second 10-day deal, the Nets could look to sign him for the remainder of the season.

James went undrafted after leaving Lamar University following his sophomore year in 2012 and has spent seven seasons playing overseas, most recently for CSKA Moscow in the EuroLeague. In 27 games for CSKA Moscow, James led the league in points per game (19.3), while ranking seventh in the league in assists per game (5.7). Back in March, he was suspended from the team for an altercation with his coach. Prior to the suspension, he was shooting 35.4 percent from deep and 43 percent from the field.

James isn't getting a ton of minutes for Brooklyn, but he has played an important role by providing the team with some solid production out of the backcourt while Harden heals. There is still no return timetable set for Harden, so James will continue to play a part for the Nets as they finish up their regular season slate. Brooklyn has seven games remaining on their schedule, including a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.