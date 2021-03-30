Last week's trade deadline was one of the busiest in league history. Twenty-three teams were involved in at least one transaction, and 46 players were on the move. Now, as the dust settles, we're learning that it actually could have been even busier.

In addition to the Kyle Lowry trade that never happened, there was nearly a big deal between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors. The Nets were interested in sending Spencer Dinwiddie to the Warriors in exchange for Kelly Oubre Jr., according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

The volume on complaints surely would have been higher had the Nets been successful in their attempts to trade the injured Spencer Dinwiddie for a wing player. Among the options they explored, I'm told, was sending Dinwiddie to Golden State for Kelly Oubre. Golden State rejected those overtures because it is still desperate to make the playoffs. While numerous Oubre trade scenarios came up, Golden State was not going to trade him for someone who couldn't help the team in the short term.

It's always interesting to learn about some of the failed trade discussions, but in this case, none of this -- the fact that the Nets reached out with the deal, and that the Warriors said no -- is a surprise.

Dinwiddie, of course, is out for the season with a torn ACL and has a player option for next season. As harsh as it is from a personal relationship standpoint, it makes perfect sense from a business one that they tried to trade him. He's not going to help them this season and might leave for nothing in the summer. If they could have gotten even a back-up wing like Oubre to bolster their rotation for the playoffs, it would have been a great move.

As for the Warriors, Dinwiddie might be a marginally better player than Oubre -- also a free agent after this season -- but it wasn't some massive upgrade where it was worth trading a healthy player for an injured one, especially when they're in the middle of a playoff chase. Oubre has struggled this season, but there's no upgrade on the roster and they're desperate to make the playoffs.