Through 1 Quarter

We've seen some fireworks one quarter in as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have combined for 72 points. Philadelphia is in control with a 41-31 lead over Brooklyn.

The 76ers have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Joel Embiid and point guard Tyrese Maxey. The former has 16 points, while the latter has nine points and two assists in addition to two rebounds. A double-double would be Embiid's fifth in a row.

The Nets have been led by point guard James Harden, who so far has seven points and four assists along with six boards. A double-double would be The Beard's seventh in a row.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-16; Brooklyn 23-9

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The stars were brightly shining for Brooklyn in a 124-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. It was another big night for the Nets' point guard James Harden, who almost posted a triple-double on 39 points, 15 assists, and eight boards. That's the third consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Philadelphia beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 on Tuesday. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 16 home games.

Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the 76ers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, winning 114-105. Will the Nets repeat their success, or does Philadelphia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Nets are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Kessler Edwards: Out (Covid-19)

Day'Ron Sharpe: Out (Covid-19)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Philadelphia