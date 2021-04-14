The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcast nationally, with Brooklyn on the second night of a back-to-back after a rescheduled contest on Tuesday. Philadelphia is 37-17 overall and 20-5 at home this season. The Sixers also won the previous matchup between these two teams, prevailing by a 124-108 margin in early February.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the 76ers as 6.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Sixers vs. Nets odds.

Nets vs. Sixers spread: 76ers -6.5

Nets vs. Sixers over-under: 230 points

Nets vs. Sixers money line: Philadelphia -270, Brooklyn +230

BKN: The Nets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn has an elite offense by any description, and the Nets are scoring 1.17 points per possession despite injury issues throughout the 2020-21 campaign. The Nets led the league in both effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage (more than 60 percent), illustrating their overall shooting efficiency, and they have the NBA's best mark on two-point shots. Brooklyn takes care of the ball at a high level, ranks in the top eight in assists, and posts an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 2-to-1. The Nets also work well on the margins, generating a top-10 mark in free throw creation rate.

Defensively, Brooklyn isn't nearly as strong, but the Nets do rank in the top 10 in both free throw prevention and blocked shots. The Nets contest well on the perimeter, leading to an above-average effective field goal percentage allowed, and Philadelphia has a notable weakness. The 76ers fail to take care of the ball, turning the ball over on 14.7 percent of possessions, which ranks near the bottom of the NBA.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers are a tremendous defensive team, holding opponents to 106.4 points per 100 possessions this season. That mark is No. 2 in the NBA and, against a high-powered Nets offense, Philadelphia's resistance is crucial. The 76ers are No. 2 the league in two-point shooting allowed (50.7 percent), with top-seven marks in turnover creation rate (15.1 percent), assists allowed (23.3 per game) and defensive rebound rate (74.9 percent). The 76ers are No. 2 in the NBA in both steals (8.9 per game) and blocks (6.3 per game), creating havoc on a regular basis.

On the offensive side, Philadelphia is facing a porous Brooklyn defense, and the Sixers lead the NBA in free throw creation. They are also a top-10 team in both offensive rebound rate (28.0 percent) and field goal percentage (47.6 percent) this season.

