Friday evening's NBA slate is highly intriguing, headlined by an Eastern Conference clash in prime time. The Brooklyn Nets visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers, with both teams facing lofty expectations this season. Brooklyn opened the season with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and continue to operate without Kyrie Irving (medical protocols). Philadelphia is 1-0 this season, notching a 20-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable, while Ben Simmons isn't expected to play as he deals with a back injury and an uncertain future with the team.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: Nets -3

Nets vs. 76ers over-under: 230

Nets vs. 76ers money line: Nets -150, 76ers +130

BKN: The Nets are 21-21 against the spread in the last 42 road games

PHL: The 76ers are 25-17-1 against the spread in the last 43 home games



Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is devastating, even with Irving out of the picture. Kevin Durant remains one of the NBA's best players, putting up 32 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener. James Harden added 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists after continuing his statistical brilliance last season in his first season with the Nets. Brooklyn led the NBA in offensive rating, putting up 117.3 points per 100 possessions, and the Nets were a top-two team in field-goal percentage (49.4 percent), 2-point percentage (56.5 percent) and 3-point percentage (39.2 percent).

The Nets were also a top-10 team in both free-throw volume and accuracy, with the No. 7 mark in assists, averaging 26.8 per game. The Nets are not as elite on defense, but Brooklyn did rank in the top 10 in myriad categories last season, including field-goal percentage defense, 2-point defense, free-throw prevention and blocked shots.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's defense was tremendous a year ago, and the 76ers project to be quite effective on that end of the floor again in 2021-22. The 76ers were No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency (1.07 points allowed per possession) last season, with top-two rankings in steals (9.1 per game), blocks (6.2 per game) and turnovers created (15.6 per game). Philadelphia contests shots at a high level, ranking No. 4 in field-goal percentage allowed (45.3 percent) and No. 3 in two-point shooting allowed (51.0 percent), and opponents generated only 23.5 assists per game against the 76ers last season.

On the other end the 76ers are scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions. Philadelphia has been highly effective in producing free throw attempts, averaging 25.5 per game, and the 76ers put pressure on the glass in grabbing 27.7 percent of their own missed shots.

